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Home > Sports News > Lionel Messi Farewell Match: Check All Details of Argentine Legend’s Final Match – Opponent, Venue, Date, Timing, Live Streaming Details, TV Channel And More

Lionel Messi Farewell Match: Check All Details of Argentine Legend’s Final Match – Opponent, Venue, Date, Timing, Live Streaming Details, TV Channel And More

Lionel Messi Farewell Match: Lionel Messi is set to bring an end to his remarkable Argentina career when he takes the field against Benin in a special farewell friendly at the Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires on Tuesday. The Argentine legend, who has spent more than two decades representing his country and led the national team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title, will make his final appearance in the iconic Albiceleste jersey. Here are all the details about Messi's farewell match, including the opponent, venue, date, kick-off time, live streaming and TV channel information.

Lionel Messi Retirement
Lionel Messi Retirement

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 14:27 IST

Lionel Messi Farewell Match: Lionel Messi is set to bring an end to his remarkable Argentina career when he takes the field against Benin in a special farewell friendly at the Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires on Tuesday. The Argentine legend, who has spent more than two decades representing his country and led the national team to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title, will make his final appearance in the iconic Albiceleste jersey. Here are all the details about Messi’s farewell match, including the opponent, venue, date, kick-off time, live streaming and TV channel information.

Lionel Messi Farewell Match Details

  • Match: Argentina vs Benin, International Friendly
  • Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2026 (Wednesday, October 7 in India)
  • Venue: Estadio Mâs Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Kick-off Time: 04:30 AM IST on Wednesday, October 7

Who Will Argentina Face in Lionel Messi’s Farewell Match?

Argentina will face Benin in Lionel Messi’s final international appearance. The reigning South American champions will take on the African side, who are ranked 93rd in the world, in a friendly that has been organised as a farewell occasion for the Argentine captain.

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Where Will Lionel Messi Play His Final Match for Argentina?

Messi’s final appearance for Argentina will take place at the Estadio Mâs Monumental in Buenos Aires. The home of River Plate is set to host thousands of supporters as Argentina bids farewell to its long-time captain.

When Will Lionel Messi Play His Farewell Match for Argentina?

Lionel Messi will play his final match for Argentina on Tuesday, October 6. For viewers in India, the fixture will take place in the early hours of Wednesday, October 7.

What Time Will Lionel Messi’s Farewell Match Start?

The Argentina vs Benin farewell friendly is scheduled to kick off at 04:30 AM IST on Wednesday, October 7. Fans in India will have to tune in during the early morning hours to watch Messi’s final Argentina appearance.

Where to Watch Lionel Messi’s Farewell Match Live on TV in India?

The Argentina vs Benin farewell friendly will not be televised live on any TV channel in India. Indian fans will therefore need to rely on the official digital streaming option to watch Messi’s final international appearance.

How to Watch Lionel Messi’s Farewell Match Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Lionel Messi’s final match for Argentina live online on ZEE5. The streaming platform will provide live coverage of the Argentina vs Benin international friendly.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina Legacy

Messi leaves behind an extraordinary international record after more than two decades with Argentina. He has won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, two Copa America titles and the Finalissima, while becoming Argentina’s record appearance-maker and leading goalscorer. Messi has scored 125 goals in 207 appearances for the national team and also holds the record for 68 assists.

Who Will Join Lionel Messi for His Farewell?

Several members of Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning squad and their families are expected to be present for Messi’s farewell. The match will also mark the final Argentina appearance for 38-year-old vice-captain Nicolas Otamendi, while Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso have also been called up specifically for the Benin fixture.

Lionel Messi’s Final Argentina Match: What Makes It Special?

Messi’s farewell represents the closing chapter of one of the most decorated international careers in football history. After years of pursuing major honours with Argentina, he finally guided the team to Copa America glory before completing the journey with World Cup success in Qatar in 2022. His final appearance at the Monumental is expected to serve as a symbolic passing of the torch to Argentina’s next generation.

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Lionel Messi Farewell Match: Check All Details of Argentine Legend’s Final Match – Opponent, Venue, Date, Timing, Live Streaming Details, TV Channel And More
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Lionel Messi Farewell Match: Check All Details of Argentine Legend’s Final Match – Opponent, Venue, Date, Timing, Live Streaming Details, TV Channel And More

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Lionel Messi Farewell Match: Check All Details of Argentine Legend’s Final Match – Opponent, Venue, Date, Timing, Live Streaming Details, TV Channel And More
Lionel Messi Farewell Match: Check All Details of Argentine Legend’s Final Match – Opponent, Venue, Date, Timing, Live Streaming Details, TV Channel And More
Lionel Messi Farewell Match: Check All Details of Argentine Legend’s Final Match – Opponent, Venue, Date, Timing, Live Streaming Details, TV Channel And More
Lionel Messi Farewell Match: Check All Details of Argentine Legend’s Final Match – Opponent, Venue, Date, Timing, Live Streaming Details, TV Channel And More
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