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Home > Sports News > Lionel Messi Farewell Match: When, Where and How to Watch Argentina vs Benin on TV Channel, Live Streaming in India?

Lionel Messi Farewell Match: When, Where and How to Watch Argentina vs Benin on TV Channel, Live Streaming in India?

Lionel Messi Farewell Match: Lionel Messi is set to bring the curtain down on his illustrious international football career when Argentina face Benin in a friendly at the Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires on Wednesday. The match, being billed as Messi's farewell, will see the 39-year-old captain La Albiceleste for one final time in front of thousands of supporters. Here are all the details, including the date, kick-off time, venue, TV channel and live streaming information in India.

Lionel Messi Farewell Match: When, Where and How to Watch Argentina vs Benin on TV Channel, Live Streaming in India?
Lionel Messi Farewell Match: When, Where and How to Watch Argentina vs Benin on TV Channel, Live Streaming in India?

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 23:43 IST

Lionel Messi Farewell Match: Lionel Messi is set to bring the curtain down on his illustrious international football career when Argentina face Benin in a friendly at the Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires on Wednesday. The match, being billed as Messi’s farewell, will see the 39-year-old captain La Albiceleste for one final time in front of thousands of supporters. Here are all the details, including the date, kick-off time, venue, TV channel and live streaming information in India.

Argentina vs Benin Messi Farewell Match Details

  • Match: Argentina vs Benin, International Friendly
  • Date: Wednesday, October 7, 2026
  • Venue: Estadio Mas Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Kick-off Time: 4:30 AM IST

When Will Lionel Messi Play His Last Game for Argentina?

Lionel Messi will play his final match for Argentina on Wednesday, October 7, 2026. The farewell fixture against Benin is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 AM IST. The Argentine star is expected to lead La Albiceleste out for one final appearance on home soil.

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Who Will Lionel Messi Play Against in His Final Game?

Messi will face Benin in his final game for Argentina. The African side are ranked 89th in the world and are coached by German manager Gernot Rohr.

Where Will Lionel Messi’s Last Game for Argentina Take Place?

The Argentina vs Benin farewell friendly will be played at the Estadio Mas Monumental in Buenos Aires. The iconic venue is expected to be packed as Argentine supporters gather to celebrate Messi’s remarkable international career.

Where to Watch Lionel Messi’s Last Match in India on TV?

There will be no live telecast of the Argentina vs Benin friendly on any TV channel in India.

How to Watch Argentina vs Benin Live Streaming in India?

Fans in India can watch Lionel Messi’s farewell match between Argentina and Benin through ZEE5, which will provide live streaming of the fixture.

Lionel Messi’s Final Argentina Appearance

Messi announced his retirement from international football on August 31, shortly after Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 final defeat to Spain in New Jersey. The Argentine Football Association subsequently persuaded the legendary forward to make one final appearance for the farewell he deserves. Members of Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning squad and their families are also expected to attend the occasion, which the AFA described as an event that will transcend sport and be filled with emotion.

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Lionel Messi Farewell Match: When, Where and How to Watch Argentina vs Benin on TV Channel, Live Streaming in India?
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Lionel Messi Farewell Match: When, Where and How to Watch Argentina vs Benin on TV Channel, Live Streaming in India?
Lionel Messi Farewell Match: When, Where and How to Watch Argentina vs Benin on TV Channel, Live Streaming in India?
Lionel Messi Farewell Match: When, Where and How to Watch Argentina vs Benin on TV Channel, Live Streaming in India?
Lionel Messi Farewell Match: When, Where and How to Watch Argentina vs Benin on TV Channel, Live Streaming in India?
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