Lionel Messi First Red Card For Argentina: Debut Lasted Just 47 Seconds Before Shock Sending-Off | WATCH VIDEO

Lionel Messi’s international career ended on Monday after more than two decades of unforgettable moments with Argentina. While the forward leaves behind a glittering legacy that includes the FIFA World Cup, Copa America titles and Olympic gold, his journey with the national team began in dramatic fashion. Messi’s senior Argentina debut in 2005 lasted just 47 seconds before he was sent off, producing one of the most unusual starts to an international career.

Lionel Messi’s Only Red Card for Argentina Came Against Hungary

Messi received the only red card of his Argentina career during his senior international debut against Hungary on August 17, 2005. The friendly was played in Budapest, with the then 18-year-old forward coming off the bench in the second half.

Messi Was Sent Off Just 47 Seconds After Coming On

Messi replaced Lisandro Lopez in the 63rd minute of the match. Barely 47 seconds after entering the field, he was shown a straight red card following an altercation with Hungary defender Vilmos Vanczak.

The incident began when Vanczak grabbed Messi’s shirt as the Argentine tried to turn away from him. Messi reacted with an elbow, prompting the referee to send the teenager off. It was an extraordinary beginning to what would become one of the greatest international careers in football history.

Who Was the Opponent in Lionel Messi’s Only Argentina Red Card?

The opponent was Hungary, while the player involved in the incident was defender Vilmos Vanczak. Reflecting on the moment years later, Vanczak joked that he may have played a role in starting Messi’s legendary international career.

Vanczak later recalled that Hungary were aware of Messi’s growing reputation before the friendly and wanted to see the highly rated young player in action.

Watch: Lionel Messi’s 47-Second Argentina Debut

Messi’s bizarre debut against Hungary remains one of the most memorable moments of his international career for an entirely different reason. The teenager had barely stepped onto the pitch before being dismissed, meaning his first appearance for Argentina ended almost as soon as it began.

Messi Went From Early Red Card to Argentina Legend

The sending-off proved to be a tiny blemish on an extraordinary international career. Messi went on to become Argentina’s captain and all-time leading scorer, while guiding the team to FIFA World Cup glory, two Copa America titles, Olympic gold and the Finalissima.

From a 47-second debut against Hungary to lifting the biggest trophies in international football, Messi’s journey with Argentina ultimately became one of the defining stories of the modern game.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina Career

Messi’s senior international career spanned more than 20 years after his debut in 2005. He represented Argentina across multiple World Cups and major international tournaments, finishing as the country’s leading scorer and one of the most decorated players in its history.