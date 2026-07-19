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Home > Sports News > Lionel Messi Hints at International Retirement After Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Final, Here’s What He Wrote

Lionel Messi Hints at International Retirement After Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Final, Here’s What He Wrote

Lionel Messi Hints at International Retirement After Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Final, Here's What He Wrote
Lionel Messi Hints at International Retirement After Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Final, Here's What He Wrote

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-07-19 10:06 IST

Lionel Messi Retirement Hint: Lionel Messi has sparked fresh speculation over his international future after sharing an emotional message ahead of Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Spain on Sunday (July 19). The Argentine captain reflected on his remarkable journey with the national team, leading many fans to wonder whether the final could mark the end of his legendary international career. While Messi stopped short of confirming his retirement, his heartfelt words quickly went viral across social media.

What Did Lionel Messi Write?

In his emotional post, Messi reflected on everything football has given him throughout his international career and thanked everyone who has been part of the journey. One line, in particular, caught the attention of supporters around the world:

Leo Messi’s letter to all Argentinians the night before the World Cup Final. The most beautiful thing about all these years was never just the titles, but the entire journey,” Messi posted.

“Sharing day-to-day life with this group, competing together, picking ourselves up in the difficult moments, and enjoying every step. Thanks to each one of my teammates, to the coaching staff, and to all the great people who work every day to keep this National Team as a family”.

“Whatever happens tomorrow, this group has already written a story that will we will never forget and that no one will be able to erase, Vamos Argentina,” Messi added.

Has Messi Announced His International Retirement?

No. Messi has not officially announced his retirement from international football. Neither the Argentina captain nor the Argentine Football Association has confirmed that the FIFA World Cup final will be his final match.

However, the timing of the post ahead of the title decider, coupled with its emotional tone, has led many fans and media outlets to speculate that Messi may be preparing to bring his historic World Cup journey to a close after the final.

A Career That Changed Football History

Messi has enjoyed one of the greatest international careers in football history, winning the Copa America, Finalissima and FIFA World Cup while becoming Argentina’s all-time leading goalscorer and appearance-maker. The 39-year-old now has the opportunity to add another World Cup title before making any decision on his future.

All Eyes On Spain vs Argentina Final

Regardless of what comes next, Sunday’s FIFA World Cup 2026 final promises to be another defining chapter in Messi’s extraordinary career. Argentina will face a talented Spain side led by teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, with football fans around the world waiting to see whether the legendary captain can end another World Cup campaign with the biggest prize in international football.

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Lionel Messi Hints at International Retirement After Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Final, Here’s What He Wrote
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Lionel Messi Hints at International Retirement After Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Final, Here’s What He Wrote

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Lionel Messi Hints at International Retirement After Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Final, Here’s What He Wrote
Lionel Messi Hints at International Retirement After Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Final, Here’s What He Wrote
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