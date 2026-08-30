‘Lionel Messi Is No Ordinary Footballer’: Inter Miami Interim Coach Guillermo Hoyos Stunned By Football Legend’s Masterclass Against Montreal

Inter Miami vs Montreal: Inter Miami’s head coach Guillermo Hoyos couldn’t help but shower praise on Lionel Messi after his stunning show during the Major League Soccer (MLS) match against Montreal at Nu Stadium. With the 39-year-old netting four goals out of Inter Miami’s seven, Hoyos admitted that the veteran is no ordinary footballer.
“There are no words to describe such footballing beauty” – Guillermo Hoyos in awe of Lionel Messi
“There are no words to describe such footballing beauty. So much is going on that words simply fall short. He is constantly looking for that goal, that play, that pass; I don’t think he’s an ordinary footballer. Analysing him, both as a player and as a person, goes so deep that you run out of words,” Argentine Hoyos said.
“That’s what it means to have Messi on the team,” Miami midfielder Casemiro told Apple TV.
“We have to enjoy these moments because he is a person, a player that makes history.”
“We saw today that we have to enjoy it, keep supporting and keep competing with him because he continues to be the best,” Casemiro added.
“He proved it in the World Cup. We have to enjoy it because, with him, we are so much stronger.”