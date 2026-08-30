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Home > Sports News > ‘Lionel Messi Is No Ordinary Footballer’: Inter Miami Interim Coach Guillermo Hoyos Stunned By Football Legend’s Masterclass Against Montreal

‘Lionel Messi Is No Ordinary Footballer’: Inter Miami Interim Coach Guillermo Hoyos Stunned By Football Legend’s Masterclass Against Montreal

Inter Miami's head coach Guillermo Hoyos couldn't help but shower praise on Lionel Messi after his stunning show during the Major League Soccer (MLS) match against Montreal at Nu Stadium.

'Lionel Messi Is No Ordinary Footballer': Inter Miami Interim Coach Guillermo Hoyos Stunned By Football Legend's Masterclass Against Montreal. (Image Credits: X)
'Lionel Messi Is No Ordinary Footballer': Inter Miami Interim Coach Guillermo Hoyos Stunned By Football Legend's Masterclass Against Montreal. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-08-30 14:06 IST

Inter Miami vs Montreal: Inter Miami’s head coach Guillermo Hoyos couldn’t help but shower praise on Lionel Messi after his stunning show during the Major League Soccer (MLS) match against Montreal at Nu Stadium. With the 39-year-old netting four goals out of Inter Miami’s seven, Hoyos admitted that the veteran is no ordinary footballer.

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“There ​are no words to describe such footballing beauty” – Guillermo Hoyos in awe of Lionel Messi

Messi’s four-goal haul and an assist came at a crucial time for Miami, helping them snap a five-game winless run across ​all competitions. The 39-year-old restored Miami’s advantage shortly before halftime, struck again in ​the 52nd minute, completed his hat-trick in the 83rd and ⁠capped his dazzling display with a free kick in stoppage time.
The former ​Barcelona forward now tops the MLS scoring charts with 18 goals this season.
“There ​are no words to describe such footballing beauty. So much is going on that words simply fall short. He is constantly looking for that goal, that play, that pass; ​I don’t think he’s an ordinary footballer. Analysing him, both as a ​player and as a person, goes so deep that you run out of words,” Argentine Hoyos said.
Messi, who ‌won ⁠the 2022 World Cup, also captained Argentina to this year’s World Cup final, where they lost to Spain.
“That’s what it means to have Messi on the team,” Miami midfielder Casemiro told Apple TV.
“We have to enjoy these moments because ​he is a ​person, a player ⁠that makes history.”
Casemiro, 34, joined Miami in July after his contract expired at Manchester United. The Brazilian and Messi spent ​years on opposite sides of one of football’s fiercest rivalries, ​with Casemiro ⁠starring for Real Madrid and Messi for Barcelona, but are now teammates.
“We saw today that we have to enjoy it, keep supporting and keep competing with ⁠him because ​he continues to be the best,” Casemiro added.
“He ​proved it in the World Cup. We have to enjoy it because, with him, we are ​so much stronger.”
Inter Miami will next face Atlanta United on September 6.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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‘Lionel Messi Is No Ordinary Footballer’: Inter Miami Interim Coach Guillermo Hoyos Stunned By Football Legend’s Masterclass Against Montreal
Tags: inter miamilionel messiMajor League SoccerMajor League Soccer 2026

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‘Lionel Messi Is No Ordinary Footballer’: Inter Miami Interim Coach Guillermo Hoyos Stunned By Football Legend’s Masterclass Against Montreal

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‘Lionel Messi Is No Ordinary Footballer’: Inter Miami Interim Coach Guillermo Hoyos Stunned By Football Legend’s Masterclass Against Montreal
‘Lionel Messi Is No Ordinary Footballer’: Inter Miami Interim Coach Guillermo Hoyos Stunned By Football Legend’s Masterclass Against Montreal
‘Lionel Messi Is No Ordinary Footballer’: Inter Miami Interim Coach Guillermo Hoyos Stunned By Football Legend’s Masterclass Against Montreal
‘Lionel Messi Is No Ordinary Footballer’: Inter Miami Interim Coach Guillermo Hoyos Stunned By Football Legend’s Masterclass Against Montreal

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