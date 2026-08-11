Lionel Messi Kerala Visit Faces Fresh Trouble as Sports Department Flags Financial Irregularities Of Rs 126 Crore

The proposed visit of Lionel Messi and the Argentina national football team to Kerala has run into fresh controversy after a state Sports Department inquiry reportedly raised serious questions over financial transactions and procedural lapses involving nearly Rs 126 crore.

According to a report by Times Now, the inquiry was conducted by Sports Department Special Secretary N Prasanth and submitted to Sports Minister O J Janeesh. The report has recommended a detailed investigation by the Vigilance Department as well as central agencies and has subsequently been forwarded to the Chief Minister for further action.

At the heart of the matter is a claim made by Reporter Broadcasting Company (RBC), the sponsor associated with the proposed Argentina visit. The company reportedly claimed that it had paid approximately Rs 126 crore to the Argentine Football Association (AFA) in connection with bringing the world champions to Kerala.

However, the Sports Department inquiry allegedly found no adequate documentation establishing that the money had actually reached the AFA or the Argentina team. It also reportedly found no formal agreement between the AFA and the Kerala government or between RBC and the state government that officially confirmed the proposed visit.

The findings have therefore raised questions over the basis on which the Argentina team’s Kerala appearance was promoted. The inquiry reportedly observed that the sponsor did not possess sufficient official or legally binding documentation to substantiate its claim that Messi and his teammates would travel to the state.

The financial transfer process has also come under scrutiny. RBC had reportedly approached the state government seeking permission to send funds overseas through a US-based agency. However, the inquiry noted that the agency was itself facing scrutiny in the United States over alleged financial offences.

Despite receiving permission for the proposed transfer, the sponsor allegedly failed to submit documents demonstrating that the transaction had actually been completed.

The inquiry has also questioned the manner in which RBC was selected as the private sponsor and whether established government procedures were followed. The report reportedly alleged that government machinery was utilised in a way that benefited the company, while also raising concerns about transparency surrounding the financial arrangements.

The proposed Messi and Argentina visit had generated significant excitement in Kerala, with expectations of a major football spectacle. However, the latest findings have cast doubt on the authenticity of the claims surrounding the event.

With the Sports Department recommending further investigation, the matter now rests with the Chief Minister’s Office. A decision is expected on whether the Vigilance Department and central agencies will conduct detailed probes into the alleged financial and procedural irregularities.