Lionel Messi’s Legal Team to Take Action Against Argentine Media Over Jorge Messi Funeral Privacy Breach — Report

Lionel Messi’s legal team is set to take action against Argentine media outlets for reportedly invading the privacy of his family during the funeral of his father, Jorge Messi. Jorge, who was not only a father but a long-time football agent for the star forward, played a huge role in shaping the career of his son to become arguably the greatest footballer ever. Following the death of his father, Messi has not appeared in public and is yet to issue any statement on the sad passing of the most influential person in his life.

Lionel Messi to Take Legal Action Against Media Outlets







Lionel Messi’s legal team has announced its plans to take action against Argentine media outlets that took pictures of his family during the funeral of his father in Rosario. The ceremony was held in Argentina on Sunday after Jorge had died on Friday. The ceremony, which was supposed to be a private affair with close friends and family in attendance, was interrupted by media outlets picturing the star footballer and his family.

Reportedly, Messi flew back to Miami right after the funeral to possibly join his club, Inter Miami, in the MLS. It has been a series of bad news for the 39-year-old and his family.

Earlier, there were reports that Messi was the target of a terrorist attack planned during the FIFA World Cup. There were also rumours of Jorge dying during the World Cup, which had to be debunked by manager Lionel Scaloni.

Inter Miami Pays Tribute to Jorge Messi

Following Lionel Messi’s father’s death, Inter Miami paid an emotional tribute to Jorge. A minute of silence was observed in their Leagues Cup clash against Monterrey. Players from the Miami-based side wore black armbands. Messi’s national teammate, Rodrigo de Paul, opening the scoring, removed his jersey to show himself wearing Messi’s number 10 jersey.

Jorge Messi’s Impact on Lionel Messi

Jorge was one of the main people behind Messi’s early steps during his career; he was a sort of agent who always stood next to Messi and even took care of his boyhood dream of going to Barcelona when Messi was thirteen years old. Jorge did a lot more than football for the family; So the sad message from Messi and his family for Jorge’s gone.

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