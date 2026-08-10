Lionel Messi Looks Heartbroken At Father Jorge’s Funeral, Emotional Pics Go Viral

Lionel Messi returned to his hometown of Rosario on Sunday to say a final goodbye to his father, Jorge Messi, who passed away at the age of 68 following a battle with cancer as per several reports.

The Argentina captain arrived in Rosario late on Saturday with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their children. A private funeral ceremony was held at a cemetery in Perez, near Rosario, with close family members and a small group of Messi’s Argentina teammates also in attendance.

Emotional images of Messi at the funeral have since emerged, showing the Inter Miami star mourning the loss of one of the most influential figures in his life. Supporters also gathered outside the cemetery to stand by their footballing hero during the difficult moment.

Lionel Messi attended his father’s funeral ceremony today following the loss of Jorge Messi.

No matter how big a legend you become, you’re still a son first. Rest in peace, Jorge Messi. 🕊️🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/kHSupptW1l — SalahSupremacy (@kicksbyx) August 9, 2026

Messages of support were displayed outside the venue, including “Stay strong, Leo, we love you”, as fans attempted to offer comfort to the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Jorge Messi played a hugely important role in shaping his son’s remarkable football career. A former metalworker from Rosario, he introduced Lionel to football when he was just four years old and coached him at local club Grandoli.

Lionel Messi y su familia participaron en un funeral privado en Rosario, Argentina, para despedir a Jorge Messi, padre del futbolista. El último adiós se llevó a cabo en un ambiente de intimidad y respeto, acompañado por sus seres más cercanos. 🕊️ 🎥 Latinus pic.twitter.com/rMV8WIPuwi — Meridiano (@Meridianoonline) August 9, 2026

When Barcelona invited the 13-year-old Messi to Spain in 2000, Jorge made a life-changing decision. He left his job and family behind in Argentina to accompany his son as Lionel began pursuing his football dream while undergoing treatment for a growth hormone deficiency.

The early years in Spain were not easy for either of them. Messi later spoke about the emotional struggles he and his father experienced while adjusting to a completely new environment, revealing that they would cry privately while trying to maintain a brave face.

Jorge subsequently became Messi’s agent and remained closely involved in the financial and contractual aspects of his son’s career. He played a significant role during Messi’s years at Barcelona and later during his spells with Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami.

Concerns over Jorge’s health had already emerged before his death. His absence during the 2026 World Cup had prompted questions, while Messi’s family appealed to the media for “humanity” amid growing speculation. Messi himself had previously acknowledged that he was dealing with “a situation outside of sports.”

The football community has rallied around Messi following Jorge’s death. His close friend and Inter Miami cum Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul travelled paid tribute during a Leagues Cup match against Monterrey by removing his shirt to reveal a Messi No. 10 jersey.

The Argentine Football Association has also honoured Jorge’s memory by ordering a minute’s silence and black armbands at matches across all age groups during the week.

For Messi, the funeral marked an emotional farewell to the father who stood beside him from his earliest days in Rosario through his journey to becoming one of football’s greatest-ever players.