LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Lionel Messi Looks Heartbroken At Father Jorge’s Funeral, Emotional Pics Go Viral

Lionel Messi Looks Heartbroken At Father Jorge’s Funeral, Emotional Pics Go Viral

Lionel Messi attended father Jorge Messi’s funeral in Rosario after his death at 68, with emotional images emerging as fans and football stars paid tribute.

Lionel Messi Looks Heartbroken At Father Jorge’s Funeral, Emotional Pics Go Viral. Photo X
Lionel Messi Looks Heartbroken At Father Jorge’s Funeral, Emotional Pics Go Viral. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 00:59 IST

Lionel Messi returned to his hometown of Rosario on Sunday to say a final goodbye to his father, Jorge Messi, who passed away at the age of 68 following a battle with cancer as per several reports. 

The Argentina captain arrived in Rosario late on Saturday with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their children. A private funeral ceremony was held at a cemetery in Perez, near Rosario, with close family members and a small group of Messi’s Argentina teammates also in attendance.

You Might Be Interested In

Emotional images of Messi at the funeral have since emerged, showing the Inter Miami star mourning the loss of one of the most influential figures in his life. Supporters also gathered outside the cemetery to stand by their footballing hero during the difficult moment.

Messages of support were displayed outside the venue, including “Stay strong, Leo, we love you”, as fans attempted to offer comfort to the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Jorge Messi played a hugely important role in shaping his son’s remarkable football career. A former metalworker from Rosario, he introduced Lionel to football when he was just four years old and coached him at local club Grandoli.

When Barcelona invited the 13-year-old Messi to Spain in 2000, Jorge made a life-changing decision. He left his job and family behind in Argentina to accompany his son as Lionel began pursuing his football dream while undergoing treatment for a growth hormone deficiency.

The early years in Spain were not easy for either of them. Messi later spoke about the emotional struggles he and his father experienced while adjusting to a completely new environment, revealing that they would cry privately while trying to maintain a brave face.

Jorge subsequently became Messi’s agent and remained closely involved in the financial and contractual aspects of his son’s career. He played a significant role during Messi’s years at Barcelona and later during his spells with Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami.

Concerns over Jorge’s health had already emerged before his death. His absence during the 2026 World Cup had prompted questions, while Messi’s family appealed to the media for “humanity” amid growing speculation. Messi himself had previously acknowledged that he was dealing with “a situation outside of sports.”

The football community has rallied around Messi following Jorge’s death. His close friend and Inter Miami cum Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul travelled paid tribute during a Leagues Cup match against Monterrey by removing his shirt to reveal a Messi No. 10 jersey.

The Argentine Football Association has also honoured Jorge’s memory by ordering a minute’s silence and black armbands at matches across all age groups during the week.

For Messi, the funeral marked an emotional farewell to the father who stood beside him from his earliest days in Rosario through his journey to becoming one of football’s greatest-ever players.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lionel Messi Looks Heartbroken At Father Jorge’s Funeral, Emotional Pics Go Viral
Tags: Antonela RoccuzzoArgentina footballArgentina National Teaminter miamiJorge MessiJorge Messi cancerjorge messi deathJorge Messi funerallionel messiLionel Messi emotionalLionel Messi fatherLionel Messi funerallionel messi latest newsLionel Messi viral picsMessi emotional photosMessi familyMessi father deathMessi tributeRodrigo de paul

RELATED News

Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding: Georgina Rodriguez’s Latest Instagram Post Sparks Fresh Marriage Rumours | SEE PICS

Shubman Gill Wants Tri-Series Return, ECB Chief Richard Gould Backs ODI Revival

Jose Mourinho Unhappy With Mid-Fielder’s Physical Fitness Ahead Of La Liga 2026/27? Real Madrid Manager Addresses Concerns

WATCH VIDEO: Mohammed Siraj’s Hat-trick Of Sixes Seals Warm-Up Win For India Over Sri Lanka Cricket XI

Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend Ines García Reveals Health Struggle: What Does She Have?

LATEST NEWS

“His Remarks Defy The Law”: NALSAR Students Oppose CJI Surya Kant As Convocation Chief Guest

“Girls Enjoy Rape” Remark Lands Kerala Right-Wing Commentator TG Mohandas In Trouble, Detained

Why Is Ravi Kishan Going Viral? Actor Reacts To ‘Lord Ravi’, ‘God Ravi’ Memes Taking Over Social Media

Dadar to Ghatkopar: 4 New Bridges With Rs 1,179 Crore Coming Up In Mumbai To Ease Traffic Congestion

Who Is The Highest-Paid Actor In Batwara 1947? Sunny Deol’s Reported Fee Leaves Preity Zinta Behind

Jharkhand Protest: Hemant Soren Considers Scrapping Of 3 JPSC Exams, But Students Continue Protests Over CBI Probe

Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend Ines García Reveals Health Struggle: What Does She Have?

Is Carlos Alcaraz Dating Russian Supermodel Irina Shayk? Check Truth Behind Viral Image

Is Mrunal Thakur Dating Yashasvi Jaiswal? Actress Reacts To Viral Cafe Video

IND vs SL: Sai Sudharsan Ruled Out Of Test Series, Sarfaraz Khan Named Replacement

Lionel Messi Looks Heartbroken At Father Jorge’s Funeral, Emotional Pics Go Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lionel Messi Looks Heartbroken At Father Jorge’s Funeral, Emotional Pics Go Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lionel Messi Looks Heartbroken At Father Jorge’s Funeral, Emotional Pics Go Viral
Lionel Messi Looks Heartbroken At Father Jorge’s Funeral, Emotional Pics Go Viral
Lionel Messi Looks Heartbroken At Father Jorge’s Funeral, Emotional Pics Go Viral
Lionel Messi Looks Heartbroken At Father Jorge’s Funeral, Emotional Pics Go Viral

QUICK LINKS