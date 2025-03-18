Lionel Messi will be absent from Argentina’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil due to an adductor injury.

Lionel Messi Out of World Cup Qualifiers: How Argentina Will Cope Without Their Star Player Against Brazil and Uruguay

Lionel Messi will be absent from Argentina’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil due to an adductor injury. The news comes as a significant blow to the reigning World Cup champions, who will need to adapt without their talismanic captain.

Injury Update and Squad Changes

On Monday, Argentina’s head coach Lionel Scaloni announced a 25-man squad for the qualifiers, notably excluding the 37-year-old Messi. Shortly afterward, Inter Miami confirmed that the veteran forward had undergone an MRI scan following their victory over Atlanta United. The scan results indicated a “low-grade injury in the adductor muscle.”

“His clinical progress and response to treatment will determine his availability for competition,” Inter Miami stated.

Initial reports from Argentine media suggested that Messi experienced discomfort in his left thigh during Sunday’s match, which ended in a 2-1 win for Inter Miami. This injury adds to the growing concerns regarding Messi’s fitness, as he has already missed multiple games this season due to various injury setbacks.

Argentina will also be without Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Montiel, and Giovani Lo Celso for these crucial qualifiers. Additionally, Scaloni opted to drop Alejandro Garnacho and Claudio Echeverri from the final squad, further altering Argentina’s lineup.

Tactical Adjustments for Uruguay and Brazil Clashes

Argentina, currently leading the South American qualifiers, faces a tough challenge in Messi’s absence. They are set to visit second-placed Uruguay on Friday before hosting Brazil—currently in fifth place—at Buenos Aires’ Monumental Stadium four days later. These matches could potentially secure Argentina’s spot in the World Cup, making Messi’s absence even more impactful.

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, was instrumental in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph and remains a key figure for both club and country. Despite his recurring injuries, he recently returned to action for Inter Miami in the CONCACAF Champions Cup before playing against Atlanta United, where he scored in the 20th minute before sustaining his latest injury.

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano had deemed Messi fit to start Sunday’s match, but his premature injury raises further concerns about his workload. As Argentina prepares for their crucial encounters, the squad will have to step up in their captain’s absence to maintain their dominant position in the qualifiers.

