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Home > Sports News > Lionel Messi Pens Heartfelt Note to Late Father Jorge, Posts ‘I Wanted to Win World Cup for You’

Lionel Messi Pens Heartfelt Note to Late Father Jorge, Posts ‘I Wanted to Win World Cup for You’

Who is Lionel Messi's Father Jorge Messi? Family Issues Health Update, Asks For Privacy Amid Illness. (Image Credits: X)
Who is Lionel Messi's Father Jorge Messi? Family Issues Health Update, Asks For Privacy Amid Illness. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-08-12 20:50 IST

Lionel Messi Pens Heartfelt Note to Late Father Jorge: Argentina captain Lionel Messi paid an emotional tribute to his late father Jorge Messi on Wednesday, August 12, following his death last week. Jorge played a crucial role behind the scenes throughout his son’s remarkable football career, supporting Messi from his early days in Rosario through the difficult period when he was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency as a child. Messi remembered his father in a deeply personal message and reflected on the immense impact he had on his life and career.

What Did Lionel Messi Say About Late Father Jorge?

Messi shared an emotional note for his father, admitting that he was still struggling to accept his death. The Argentina captain wrote that it was difficult to imagine not seeing or speaking to Jorge anymore, while also acknowledging that his father had been suffering. 

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Dad, you kept asking me to play in one last World Cup… just days before it began was when your condition got worse. It was the first time you weren’t going to be there with me at tournament… but Mom kept telling me you were going to get better and that you’d be well enough to travel. I kept telling you we were going to reach the World Cup final so you could make the trip, this was my mission once again,” Messi wrote in a heartfelt note.

“After every match, I waited for and missed your message. That’s when I realized how serious the situation really was. I couldn’t stop thinking about going as far as possible, give you more time and the chance to watch one of the games. We reached the final, but you couldn’t be there. I wanted to win it so I could bring the trophy to you and show you another one. I couldn’t”.

“My legs just couldn’t give me any more. This time I tried to push beyond what my body could handle, but I couldn’t. I never managed to feel physically right. We didn’t become champions Dad, but you have no idea how much we enjoyed every match. Once again, you were right: I had to be there and play in it… as you told me, always,” Messi added.

Jorge Messi’s Role in Lionel Messi’s Career

Jorge Messi was one of the most influential figures in Lionel Messi’s journey from a young footballer in Rosario to one of the greatest players in the history of the sport. He coached his son during his formative years at a local club and remained closely involved in Messi’s career as he progressed through the ranks.

Jorge was also by Messi’s side during one of the most challenging periods of his childhood. Lionel was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficiency, and the family faced significant challenges as they sought treatment and a pathway for the young footballer to continue developing his career. Jorge’s support remained a key part of Messi’s journey during that period.

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Lionel Messi Pens Heartfelt Note to Late Father Jorge, Posts ‘I Wanted to Win World Cup for You’
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Lionel Messi Pens Heartfelt Note to Late Father Jorge, Posts ‘I Wanted to Win World Cup for You’

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Lionel Messi Pens Heartfelt Note to Late Father Jorge, Posts ‘I Wanted to Win World Cup for You’
Lionel Messi Pens Heartfelt Note to Late Father Jorge, Posts ‘I Wanted to Win World Cup for You’
Lionel Messi Pens Heartfelt Note to Late Father Jorge, Posts ‘I Wanted to Win World Cup for You’
Lionel Messi Pens Heartfelt Note to Late Father Jorge, Posts ‘I Wanted to Win World Cup for You’

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