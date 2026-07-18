Lionel Messi Reacts to Viral Lamine Yamal Baby Photo Ahead of Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2026 Final | WATCH VIDEO

Spain vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina on Sunday (July 19), Lionel Messi reflected on football’s changing generations as the iconic photograph of him holding baby Lamine Yamal continued to dominate social media. Speaking before the blockbuster clash, the Argentina captain described the moment as “incredible” and admitted it perfectly captures the passage of time, with the child in the famous photo now preparing to face him in a FIFA World Cup final.

Lionel Messi Reacts To Viral Lamine Yamal Baby Photo

The famous image dates back to 2007, when a young Lionel Messi participated in a Barcelona charity calendar photoshoot and held an infant Lamine Yamal during the session. The photograph resurfaced last year after Yamal’s rise with Barcelona and Spain and has once again gone viral ahead of the FIFA World Cup final.

Speaking about the picture, Messi admitted he never imagined that one day the baby in his arms would grow into one of football’s biggest stars and become his opponent on the sport’s grandest stage. The Argentina captain called the moment “incredible” and said it beautifully illustrates how quickly football evolves from one generation to the next.

Messi Compares Football’s Past And Present

Messi acknowledged that football is constantly producing new stars and believes Yamal represents the future of the game. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner praised the Spanish teenager’s remarkable rise, adding that it is special to see a player who was once photographed with him now leading Spain into a World Cup final.

The Argentina captain also noted that moments like these demonstrate how one era gradually gives way to another, while expressing admiration for Yamal’s maturity and performances despite his young age.

All Eyes On Spain vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Final

The story surrounding Messi and Yamal has added another fascinating subplot to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Argentina will look to defend their world title with Messi chasing another unforgettable achievement, while Spain hope teenage sensation Lamine Yamal can inspire La Roja to their second FIFA World Cup triumph. Regardless of the result, the viral photograph has become one of the defining images leading into the biggest match in world football.