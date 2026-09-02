Lionel Messi Retirement: 3 Players Who Can Replace Argentina Legend, From Nico Paz to Julian Alvarez

With the announcement of Lionel Messi’s retirement from international football, one of the greatest eras in the history of Argentina was definitively brought to a close. The 39-year-old announced his decision on August 31, 2026, following the passing of his father. Messi leaves the national team as their most capped and top scorer, having recorded 125 goals in 207 matches.

A gargantuan challenge looms for Lionel Scaloni as Argentina won’t just be losing a goalscorer or a playmaker. They will have to find the one to replace the player who has been the pivot of their attacking style for more than 15 years.

Besides that, the Albiceleste are blessed with a bunch of promising young players with great potential to take more responsibilities. In this article, we are listing three players who might succeed Messi for Argentina.

Nico Paz to Take Lionel Messi’s Number 10

If Argentina are hunting for the one whose role, talent, and playing style fit exactly like that of Messi’s for being the main creative source, then Nico Paz probably has to be the most obvious choice, if not the only one. Paz made such a strong impression at Como that he became one of the most exciting young attacking players in Argentina, and as early as that, Scaloni already had good reasons to regard him as a valuable option with Messi retired.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 selection report highlighted that Scaloni’s coaching staff had built significant trust in the player after a brilliant performance in the Italian league. Paz stands out mainly because he not only carries the ball forward and is a good playmaker between the lines but also has the vision and imagination to create chances rather than merely be an orthodox striker. In addition, the footballer’s technical ability is such that he would be equally effective if placed in the center or on the right wing, thereby presenting the coach with different tactical options.

Additionally, Paz is reportedly set to take Lionel Messi’s iconic number 10 jersey following his retirement.

Julian Alvarez: New Face of Argentina?

Julian Alvarez is not a substitute for Messi in terms of style of play, but he could very easily become the face of Argentinian attack in the post-Messi era.

Atletico Madrid winger Alvarez, who has already proved that he can count on Scaloni’s trust, has been very important not only due to having the talent but also the right characteristics for the Argentina squad.

Alvarez will provide Argentina with a new ingredient, which may be of vital use following Messi’s exit, i.e., goal-scoring, movement, and effort. There is no need for Scaloni to try to get Alvarez to imitate Messi.

Thiago Almada: Player For Future?

Thiago Almada might also be a significant force for Argentina’s post-Messi attack. The Argentine midfielder at Atletico Madrid has been showing for a while now that he can be a playmaker.

Compared to Paz, Almada has more international experience, having already played with Argentina’s winning generation. His capacity to change around and fit in the different positions between an attacking midfielder, winger, or a central midfield role makes him a very valuable and flexible player in Scaloni’s squad.

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