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Home > Sports News > Lionel Messi Retirement: All You Need to Know About Argentine Legend’s Last Match – Date, Timing, Opponent, Venue and More

Lionel Messi Retirement: All You Need to Know About Argentine Legend’s Last Match – Date, Timing, Opponent, Venue and More

Lionel Messi Retirement: Lionel Messi is set to make his final appearance for the Argentina national team when the world champions face Benin in a friendly on October 6. The match at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires will serve as a farewell for Messi after he announced his international retirement on August 31. Here are all the details, including the date, venue, timing, opponent and latest updates on Messi's final Argentina appearance.

Lionel Messi Retirement
Lionel Messi Retirement

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 09:00 IST

Lionel Messi Retirement: Lionel Messi is set to make his final appearance for the Argentina national team when the world champions face Benin in a friendly on October 6. The match at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires will serve as a farewell for Messi after he announced his international retirement on August 31. Here are all the details, including the date, venue, timing, opponent and latest updates on Messi’s final Argentina appearance.

Lionel Messi Retirement Match Details

  • Match: Argentina vs Benin, International Friendly
  • Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2026
  • Venue: Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Kick-off Time: To be confirmed
  • Opponent: Benin

When Will Lionel Messi Play His Last Match for Argentina?

Lionel Messi will play his final match for Argentina against Benin on October 6 at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. The Argentine Football Association has confirmed that Messi will feature in the friendly, which will serve as his farewell appearance for the national team. The kick-off time has not yet been officially confirmed.

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Why Is Lionel Messi Retiring From International Football?

Messi announced his retirement from international football on August 31 after stating that he had “nothing left to give.” The 39-year-old has now been included in Argentina’s squad for the October friendlies, but the Benin fixture has been designated as his farewell match.

AFA president Claudio Tapia described the occasion as the farewell Messi deserves in his native country. The rest of Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning squad has also been invited to attend the special occasion.

Lionel Messi’s Last Match: Why Is Argentina Playing Benin?

The friendly against Benin is the final game in a series of three matches Argentina have scheduled during the international window. Argentina will first face Bolivia on September 30 before taking on Burkina Faso on October 3. The team will then meet Benin on October 6 at the Monumental, with Messi’s farewell taking place in Buenos Aires.

What Is Lionel Messi’s Current Form?

Messi remains an important player for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. He has recorded 19 goals and 13 assists through 22 games and could be in contention for the MLS MVP award for the third consecutive year.

However, Messi also raised questions about his future after the death of his father in August, saying on social media that he had doubts about how much longer he would continue playing. His Argentina farewell will therefore mark an important moment in the closing stages of his international career.

What Happened After Argentina’s 2026 World Cup?

FIFA imposed several fines, suspensions and other punishments on Argentina following incidents surrounding the 2026 World Cup. The sanctions were mainly related to post-match conduct after Argentina’s 1-0 defeat to Spain in the final, while FIFA also cited the use of a sporting event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature.

Argentina were ordered to play their next two home matches at 50% capacity, although one match of the punishment was suspended. With three friendlies scheduled before Messi’s farewell against Benin, the relevant punishment is expected to be served before the October 6 fixture.

Where Will Lionel Messi Play His Last Argentina Match?

Messi’s farewell match will take place at the Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. The venue will host Argentina’s final two friendlies of the international window, with Burkina Faso visiting on October 3 before Benin arrive for Messi’s farewell three days later.

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Lionel Messi Retirement: All You Need to Know About Argentine Legend’s Last Match – Date, Timing, Opponent, Venue and More
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