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Home > Sports News > Lionel Messi Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Old Message For Argentine Legend Resurfaces, ‘Hurts to See Messi In Tears’

Lionel Messi Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Old Message For Argentine Legend Resurfaces, ‘Hurts to See Messi In Tears’

Lionel Messi has brought down the curtain on an extraordinary international career after more than two decades representing Argentina. The Argentine icon leaves the international stage as one of football’s most decorated players, having featured in six FIFA World Cups. His emotional farewell has now resurfaced Cristiano Ronaldo’s heartfelt 2016 message, when the Portugal legend reacted to Messi’s first international retirement.

Lionel Messi Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo's Old Reaction Goes Viral After Argentine Great Bids International Farwell, 'It Hurts to See Messi in Tears'
Lionel Messi Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo's Old Reaction Goes Viral After Argentine Great Bids International Farwell, 'It Hurts to See Messi in Tears'

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-09-01 13:22 IST

Lionel Messi Retirement: Lionel Messi has brought down the curtain on an extraordinary international career after more than two decades representing Argentina. The Argentine icon leaves the international stage as one of the most decorated players in football history, having featured in six World Cups and guided his country to three major international titles. His emotional farewell has also revived memories of the support he received from his greatest rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, when Messi first announced his international retirement in 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Old Reaction to Messi Retirement Goes Viral

Ronaldo had publicly sympathised with Messi after the Argentine announced his international retirement following Argentina’s defeat to Chile in the 2016 Copa America final. The Portugal captain urged fans to understand the emotions behind Messi’s decision, arguing that a missed penalty should not define a player’s career.

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“Messi has taken a tough decision, and people should understand,” Ronaldo had told Mundo Deportivo at that time. “He is not accustomed to defeats and disappointments, not even finishing second. Missing a penalty does not make you a bad player.”

“It hurts to see Messi in tears, and I hope he returns to his country, because he needs it.”

Why Did Lionel Messi Retire From International Football in 2016?

Messi announced his international retirement after Argentina lost the 2016 Copa America final to Chile on penalties. The defeat was particularly painful for the Argentina captain after he missed his penalty during the shootout, contributing to another heartbreaking loss in a major final.

The decision shocked the football world, but Messi eventually reversed his retirement and returned to represent Argentina at the international level.

Messi’s Remarkable International Comeback

Messi’s return proved to be the beginning of the most successful period of his international career. He helped Argentina win the Copa America in 2021, followed by the FIFA World Cup in 2022 and another Copa America title in 2024.

Those triumphs transformed Messi’s international legacy and ended Argentina’s long wait for major silverware before he added further honours to his collection.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina Career: Key Records

Messi finished his international career with 207 appearances for Argentina and as the country’s all-time leading goalscorer with 125 goals. He also scored 21 goals across his six World Cup appearances, further underlining his extraordinary contribution on football’s biggest stage.

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Lionel Messi Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Old Message For Argentine Legend Resurfaces, ‘Hurts to See Messi In Tears’
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Lionel Messi Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Old Message For Argentine Legend Resurfaces, ‘Hurts to See Messi In Tears’

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Lionel Messi Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Old Message For Argentine Legend Resurfaces, ‘Hurts to See Messi In Tears’
Lionel Messi Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Old Message For Argentine Legend Resurfaces, ‘Hurts to See Messi In Tears’
Lionel Messi Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Old Message For Argentine Legend Resurfaces, ‘Hurts to See Messi In Tears’
Lionel Messi Retirement: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Old Message For Argentine Legend Resurfaces, ‘Hurts to See Messi In Tears’

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