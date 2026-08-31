Lionel Messi Retirement: How Many Trophies Has Argentine Legend Won? Check Records, Goals And Other Statistics

Argentina’s football legend Lionel Messi, who also happens to be one of the greatest footballers the world has seen, brought down the curtains on his storied international career. A World Cup-winning captain, the 39-year-old has won almost everything in his career and continues to play high-quality football at the highest level even at this age. With the star forward calling time on his international career, it’s worth looking at all of his achievements.

List of Lionel Messi’s records

1) Won a record 8 Ballon’dor trophies

2) His 672 goals for FC Barcelona remains a club record.

3) Messi’s 474 goals in Spain’s La Liga are most in the tournament history.

4) His 125 goals and 207 appearances are the most for Argentina.

5) Messi has also played a record 34 matches in FIFA World Cups history.

6) Messi is the only male football player to win two Golden Ball awards.

7) Messi is also the only player to score at least one goal in Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final of a single World Cup edition.

List of Lionel Messi’s trophies

As part of FC Barcelona, he won:

1) 10 La Lia Titles

2) 7 Copa Del Rey

3) 8 Supercopa de Espana

4) 4 UEFA Champion Leagues

5) 3 UEFA Super Cups

6) 3 FIFA Club World Cups

As part of Paris Saint-Germain, Messi won:

1) 2 Ligue 1 titles

2) 1 Trophee des Champions

As part of Inter Miami, the 39-year-old clinched:

1) Leagues Cup

2) Supporters Shield

3) Eastern Conference Championship

4) Major League Soccer Cup 2025

As part of Argentina National Football Team, Messi won:

1) FIFA World Cup

2) 2 Copa America Titles

3) CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions / Finalissima

4) 1 Olympic Gold Medal

5) 1 FIFA U20 World Cup

How many goals did Lionel Messi score?

The World Cup-winning captain has struck overall 927 goals, hitting 672 goals for FC Barcelona, 112 for Argentina, 32 for Paris Saint-Germain and more than 111 for Inter Miami. He has also provided a staggering amount of approximately 422 assists in his career.