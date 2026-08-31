LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Lionel Messi Retirement: How Many Trophies Has Argentine Legend Won? Check Records, Goals And Other Statistics

Lionel Messi Retirement: How Many Trophies Has Argentine Legend Won? Check Records, Goals And Other Statistics

Argentina's football legend Lionel Messi, who also happens to be one of the greatest footballers the world has seen, brought down the curtains on his storied international career.

Lionel Messi Retirement: How Many Trophies Has Argentine Legend Won? Check Records, Goals And Other Statistics. (Image Credits: X)
Lionel Messi Retirement: How Many Trophies Has Argentine Legend Won? Check Records, Goals And Other Statistics. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Mon 2026-08-31 21:56 IST

Argentina’s football legend Lionel Messi, who also happens to be one of the greatest footballers the world has seen, brought down the curtains on his storied international career. A World Cup-winning captain, the 39-year-old has won almost everything in his career and continues to play high-quality football at the highest level even at this age. With the star forward calling time on his international career, it’s worth looking at all of his achievements.

List of Lionel Messi’s records

1) Won a record 8 Ballon’dor trophies

You Might Be Interested In

2) His 672 goals for FC Barcelona remains a club record.

3) Messi’s 474 goals in Spain’s La Liga are most in the tournament history.

4) His 125 goals and 207 appearances are the most for Argentina.

5) Messi has also played a record 34 matches in FIFA World Cups history.

6) Messi is the only male football player to win two Golden Ball awards.

7) Messi is also the only player to score at least one goal in Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final of a single World Cup edition.

List of Lionel Messi’s trophies

As part of FC Barcelona, he won:

1) 10 La Lia Titles

2) 7 Copa Del Rey

3) 8 Supercopa de Espana

4) 4 UEFA Champion Leagues

5) 3 UEFA Super Cups

6) 3 FIFA Club World Cups

As part of Paris Saint-Germain, Messi won:

1) 2 Ligue 1 titles

2) 1 Trophee des Champions

As part of Inter Miami, the 39-year-old clinched:

1) Leagues Cup

2) Supporters Shield

3) Eastern Conference Championship

4) Major League Soccer Cup 2025

As part of Argentina National Football Team, Messi won:

1) FIFA World Cup

2) 2 Copa America Titles

3) CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions / Finalissima

4) 1 Olympic Gold Medal

5) 1 FIFA U20 World Cup

How many goals did Lionel Messi score?

The World Cup-winning captain has struck overall 927 goals, hitting 672 goals for FC Barcelona, 112 for Argentina, 32 for Paris Saint-Germain and more than 111 for Inter Miami. He has also provided a staggering amount of approximately 422 assists in his career.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lionel Messi Retirement: How Many Trophies Has Argentine Legend Won? Check Records, Goals And Other Statistics
Tags: Argentina National Football Teamlionel messi

RELATED News

AFC U20 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: Shami Singamayum Saves India With 86th-Minute Winner Against Syria

Aryna Sabalenka vs Camila Osorio: When And Where To Watch US Open 2026 Women’s Singles Match In India? Check TV Telecast And Live Streaming Details

ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test: Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha And… One More Pakistan Player Sent Home After Lord’s Defeat | Report

Rohit Sharma TV Debut: Former India Cricket Team Captain to Host ‘Family Full House’ From September 19 | Check All Details

WWE RAW Tonight: Roman Reigns Returns, Penta vs Rey Fenix in World Heavyweight Championship No. 1 Contender Final | When And Where to Watch in India?

LATEST NEWS

Inside Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth’s Chennai Home: 4,000 Sq Ft Of Art, Vintage Finds And Personal Memories

Air India Express Flight Diverted to Ahmedabad After ‘BOMB’ Note Found Mid-Air: What Happened?

Sandeep Khosla Calls Out Urvashi Rautela’s ‘Copied’ Cannes Look: ‘Make A Better Version Of What We Are Doing’

NEET PG 2026 Cutoff: Is Your Rank Enough for MD, MS Seats in Private Colleges?

Panjab University Students’ Elections: Who Is Ankit Bidhan, the Research Scholar Behind ABVP’s Victory?

Towel Warmers Emerge as a Practical Comfort Upgrade for Modern Bathrooms

Invertis University BBA Students Secure 2nd Position Among 60 Teams, Qualify for NISM–SEBI National Financial Literacy Quiz (NFLQ) 2026 Grand Finale

Kashmira Irani Pregnant With First Child: ‘Amber Dhara’ Star Announces Pregnancy With Akshat Saxena – See Post

Chandigarh Influencer Manjeet Kaur was 7-week Pregnant When Abducted and Brutally Killed: Autopsy Report

LuminKraft Is Building a New Manufacturing Base for India’s Electrified Economy

Lionel Messi Retirement: How Many Trophies Has Argentine Legend Won? Check Records, Goals And Other Statistics

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lionel Messi Retirement: How Many Trophies Has Argentine Legend Won? Check Records, Goals And Other Statistics

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lionel Messi Retirement: How Many Trophies Has Argentine Legend Won? Check Records, Goals And Other Statistics
Lionel Messi Retirement: How Many Trophies Has Argentine Legend Won? Check Records, Goals And Other Statistics
Lionel Messi Retirement: How Many Trophies Has Argentine Legend Won? Check Records, Goals And Other Statistics
Lionel Messi Retirement: How Many Trophies Has Argentine Legend Won? Check Records, Goals And Other Statistics

QUICK LINKS