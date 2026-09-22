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Home > Sports News > Lionel Messi Retirement: Is Argentine Star’s Special Last Match Jersey Available in India? Check Availability, Price And More

Lionel Messi Retirement: Is Argentine Star’s Special Last Match Jersey Available in India? Check Availability, Price And More

Lionel Messi retirement jersey for Argentina is creating excitement among Indian fans ahead of his farewell match against Benin on October 6, 2026. Check Messi’s special Adidas farewell jersey availability in India, expected price, features, design and potential release details.

Lionel Messi revealed a special retirement jersey that he will wear for his last international match.
Lionel Messi revealed a special retirement jersey that he will wear for his last international match.

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-09-22 22:34 IST

Lionel Messi Retirement: Lionel Messi has revealed a special jersey for Argentina that he will don for his farewell game against Benin on 6th October 2026. Messi revealed the shirt on social media with the message, One last game. A shirt for life.

The commemorative Adidas jersey still displays the Argentina sky-blue and white but has several personal features. His name and No. 10 are gold on the back, and a Sun of May similar image adorns the shirt. It is also said that this special shirt has Messi’s personal logo replacing the Adidas performance logo on the front.

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Messi’s retirement match will be on 6 October at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires. The Argentine star announced his international retirement after the FIFA World Cup 2026 and the death of his father, Jorge.

Is Messi’s Retirement Jersey Available in India?

As of September 22, 2026, the special Messi farewell jersey does not appear to be officially available for purchase on Adidas India.

A search of the official Adidas India website confirms Messi’s special retirement jersey is not currently available in India. However, Indian fans should not lose heart over this as there are possibilities for the jersey to appear in the upcoming days before the retirement.

What Is the Price of Messi’s Special Jersey in India?

The price of Lionel Messi’s retirement jersey in India has not been released, as the special kit has not yet hit the stores or the official Adidas website. Meanwhile, the website still has multiple Messi-specific products listed. To get an idea of the price of the special jersey beforehand, fans can check the prices of the existing products. For instance, Messi’s training jersey with Argentina is priced at ₹3,599. The retirement jersey is expected to be priced higher than the training jersey. 

Lionel Messi Retirement Jersey Features

  • Argentina’s traditional sky-blue and white colours
  • Gold MESSI 10 lettering on the back
  • Sun of May-inspired pattern
  • Messi’s personal logo on the front
  • Special commemorative design rather than Argentina’s regular playing shirt

Also Read: India Legends vs Brazil Legends All You Need to Know: Ronaldinho, Bhaichung Bhutia to Take the Field in Kerala

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Lionel Messi Retirement: Is Argentine Star’s Special Last Match Jersey Available in India? Check Availability, Price And More
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Lionel Messi Retirement: Is Argentine Star’s Special Last Match Jersey Available in India? Check Availability, Price And More
Lionel Messi Retirement: Is Argentine Star’s Special Last Match Jersey Available in India? Check Availability, Price And More
Lionel Messi Retirement: Is Argentine Star’s Special Last Match Jersey Available in India? Check Availability, Price And More
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Lionel Messi Retirement: Is Argentine Star’s Special Last Match Jersey Available in India? Check Availability, Price And More

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