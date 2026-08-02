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Home > Sports News > Lionel Messi Returns After FIFA World Cup 2026 as Inter Miami Held Columbus Crew to Draw; Robert Lewandowski Scores Brace

Lionel Messi Returns After FIFA World Cup 2026 as Inter Miami Held Columbus Crew to Draw; Robert Lewandowski Scores Brace

Lionel Messi returned for Inter Miami after the FIFA World Cup 2026, making a second-half substitute appearance in a dramatic 2-2 draw against Columbus Crew. Luis Suarez scored, Rodrigo De Paul returned, while Messi missed a late chance as Miami dropped crucial MLS points.

Lionel Messi returned to action for the first time since the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final. Image Credit: X/@MLSes
Lionel Messi returned to action for the first time since the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final. Image Credit: X/@MLSes

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 10:47 IST

Lionel Messi Return: Lionel Messi’s return commanded the spotlight as Inter Miami kept their cards close to their chest over the star Argentine’s availability. After returning to training midweek, he was named among the substitutes Saturday. When he entered in the 52nd minute with Miami leading 2-1, the stage appeared set for a familiar flourish. The reality was rather different.

Lionel Messi Makes First Appearance After FIFA World Cup 2026



Late in the second half, the chance was coming for Lionel Messi. Crew players kept defending him very well for most of his 40-plus-minute substitute appearance, barely giving the Argentine space. Then, when the game was tied 2 – 2 and it was second-half added time, they completely missed out. Messi was finally able to break away some yards, had time to find his footing and to get ready for the shot. He took a good look around for angles, raised his weak right foot and hit the ball right over the bar. This is a bit of a disappointing way to close it off for a player of his calibre, as the game was one of the potential return games for Miami’s big name who came off the bench against the Crew on Saturday night.

Miami, though, seemed quite disheartened. Luis Suarez scored a goal of beauty. Noah Allen scored a goal. But a mistake from a shaky Casemiro led to an own goal that the team followed up and Brais Mndez with free-kick in the last stages to tie the game. Meaning there is still work to be done on this side, with a lot of weaknesses being evident.

Apart from Messi, Rodrigo de Paul returned to action as well. The midfielder from Argentina was also making his first appearance since the FIFA World Cup 2026 final kiss against Spain.

Robert Lewandowski Shines For Chicago Fire

Meanwhile, in Chicago, former FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski shone on his home debut. It’s been pretty hard luck for Lewandowski in the past few matches, going without a goal as he couldn’t help Chicago win away matches against NYCFC and Inter Miami. Still, playing at home turned out to be quite a good thing for him on Saturday evening. He scored two goals in front of the fans at Soldier Field, both being signature striker goals, and he also led the team to a tough but deserved victory over Charlotte.

Also Read: WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results Night 1: CM Punk Wins WWE Title, Randy Orton Returns, Oba Femi Beats Brock Lesnar

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Lionel Messi Returns After FIFA World Cup 2026 as Inter Miami Held Columbus Crew to Draw; Robert Lewandowski Scores Brace
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Lionel Messi Returns After FIFA World Cup 2026 as Inter Miami Held Columbus Crew to Draw; Robert Lewandowski Scores Brace
Lionel Messi Returns After FIFA World Cup 2026 as Inter Miami Held Columbus Crew to Draw; Robert Lewandowski Scores Brace
Lionel Messi Returns After FIFA World Cup 2026 as Inter Miami Held Columbus Crew to Draw; Robert Lewandowski Scores Brace
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