Speaking out on the departure of Neymar, Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi on Sunday said that his side is more balanced without him. Although he accepted that with Brazilian's departure Barcelona lost a lot of attacking threat, he conceded that Barcelona's defensive shape has revamped. The Argentine wizard also talked about the potential threats in UEFA Champions League that can derail Barcelona's hopes of securing the continental championship.

The famed attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar, commonly known as MSN, met its sad end last summer after terrorising opposing defences for a couple of years. Suarez and Messi still ply their trade at Barcelona but Neymar moved to Paris Saint Germain in a world record move for pastures new. The Argentine superstar on Sunday for the first time talked about the Brazilian’s departure and how it has affected the gameplay of Catalunya giants.

While talking to media, Lionel Messi said that departure of Neymar has done more good than harm to run-away La Liga leaders. He said, “Without Neymar we are more balanced. His departure meant a change in our way of playing, we lost a lot of attacking potential, but it helped in the defensive sense. We are currently very well armed in the midfield; this makes us stronger in defence.”

The Argentine wizard talked about the potential threats in UEFA Champions League that can derail Barcelona’s hopes of securing the continental championship. “Manchester City are one of the strongest teams in the world at the moment. The same goes for PSG. However, there’s a lot of football still to play and I don’t rule out Real Madrid yet as they have a lot of quality and experience. Then there’s Bayern Munich, another great team who will fight until the end. But right now, City and PSG are the best,” Messi added.

Barcelona is currently 11 points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid while Real Madrid sits at fourth place in La Liga table 16 points adrift of Lionel Messi’s side. Barcelona has conceded just 9 goals in 20 La Liga appearances while subsequently scoring 57 goals. In Champions League, Barca has been drawn with Chelsea and the first leg will be played at Stamford Bridge on February 21.