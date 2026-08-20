Lionel Messi Scores First Goal Since Father Jorge Messi’s Death as Inter Miami End Losing Streak — WATCH VIDEO

Lionel Messi Goal: On Wednesday, star Argentine football player Lionel Messi scored his first goal since the passing of his father, Jorge Messi, earlier this month. Messi scored during Inter Miami’s 2-2 draw with Philadelphia Union in the Major League Soccer (MLS) game at Chester, Pennsylvania’s Subaru Park.

WATCH: Lionel Messi Scores First Goal Since Father’s Death









Messi’s goal came in the 26th minute. The 39-year-old evaded his marker before firing a left-footed strike into the net to put Miami 2-1 ahead in the first half, with his teammates quickly surrounding him in celebration. However, it was Union’s Neil Pierre who scored in the 58th minute to equalise.

Notably, the draw brought an end to defending MLS Cup champions Miami’s three-match losing streak.

Messi had last scored a brace on the 6th of August, shortly before his father passed away. Inter Miami then went on a three-match losing streak with the Argentine forward missing a couple of games. These losses also resulted in Inter Miami crashing out of the Leagues Cup. The third loss came in the MLS against Eastern Conference table-toppers Nashville. Notably, Inter Miami are placed second after their draw against Philadelphia.

MLS: Lionel Messi Climbs Top Goal Rankings

With his goal against Philadelphia, Lionel Messi has become the joint second-highest goal-scorer in the ongoing Major League Soccer season. With 13 goals to his name, Messi is tied with Chicago’s Hugo Cuypers and New York City’s Nicolas Fernandez. Meanwhile, Peter Musa leads the rankings with 14 goals for Dallas.

Known for his playmaking skills, Messi has eight assists to his name, only two less than Cincinnati’s Evander, who leads the rankings with 10 assists. Despite being one of the oldest players in the league, Messi has the most goal contributions, showing his class.

Lionel Messi’s Father Jorge Messi Passes Away

Lionel’s father, Jorge Messi, 68, died at a clinic in Rosario after a prolonged illness, leaving the Argentine football icon facing a deeply personal loss. In a heartfelt message on social media after Jorge’s death, Messi recalled his father’s unwavering support, their shared World Cup dreams and the pain of losing him, admitting that he is struggling to imagine life without him.

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