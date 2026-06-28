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Home > Sports News > Lionel Messi Scripts History, Breaks 68-Year-Old Feat To Achieve New World Record After Argentina Beat Jordan 3-1 In FIFA World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi Scripts History, Breaks 68-Year-Old Feat To Achieve New World Record After Argentina Beat Jordan 3-1 In FIFA World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi creates history as Argentina defeats Jordan 3-1! Read the full report on his record-breaking performance in seven consecutive World Cup matches.

Lionel Messi Scripts History, Breaks 68-Year-Old Feat To Achieve New World Record After Argentina Beat Jordan 3-1 In FIFA World Cup 2026. Photo X
Lionel Messi Scripts History, Breaks 68-Year-Old Feat To Achieve New World Record After Argentina Beat Jordan 3-1 In FIFA World Cup 2026. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-06-28 13:36 IST

Once more, Lionel Messi has rewritten the book on footballing immortality on June 27, 2026. In a historic Group J finale at a packed Dallas Stadium, the 39-year-old Argentine maestro came off the bench to score a sensational free-kick, officially becoming the first player in football history to score in seven straight FIFA World Cup matches. The towering strike helped defending champions Argentina to a 3-1 victory over Jordan to ensure a perfect group stage record.

Breaking the Record

Before Saturday night, he was just the third player in the 68-year history of the World Cup to score in six straight matches, behind France’s Just Fontaine (1958) and Brazilian legend Jairzinho (1970). And Messi made the record his own as he slid a low, tactical 80th-minute free-kick into Jordan’s wall and into the left corner of the net. His legendary scoring streak began in Argentina’s victorious run in Qatar in 2022, when he scored against Australia, the Netherlands, Croatia and France, and continued in the 2026 tournament with a dazzling hat-trick against Algeria, a brace against Austria and now his history-maker in Texas.

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How La Albiceleste Outclassed Jordan

Argentina had already qualified comfortably as Group J winners, so boss Lionel Scaloni made a number of changes to his line-up and left Messi on the bench. Early on, the Albiceleste still held structural superiority, breaking the deadlock in the 19th minute with a spectacular Giovani Lo Celso strike. A formal VAR check then awarded Argentina a penalty in the 31st minute and striker Lautaro Martínez converted it to put them 2-0 up.

Jordan fought back bravely in the second half, briefly brightening the stadium when star forward Musa Al-Taamari clawed a goal back in the 55th minute. Scaloni subbed Messi onto the pitch at the hour mark, prompted by the shifting momentum. The crowd of 70,649 roared and 20 minutes later the icon scored his historic 19th career World Cup goal extending his own men’s all-time tournament goalscoring record.

Argentina vs Cabo Verde

Argentina tops the table with nine points from three games of momentum. Messi’s goal also puts him top of the 2026 Golden Boot race on six tournament goals. Now, the Albiceleste are flying to South Florida where they will begin their Round of 32 knockout campaign against Cape Verde.

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Lionel Messi Scripts History, Breaks 68-Year-Old Feat To Achieve New World Record After Argentina Beat Jordan 3-1 In FIFA World Cup 2026
Tags: 68 year old football record brokenall time World Cup top scorerArgentina perfect group stage 2026Argentina vs Jordan 3-1 highlightsFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026Giovani Lo Celso opening goal tournamenthome-hero-pos-15Lautaro Martinez penalty World CupLionel Messi 7 consecutive World Cup matchesMessi 19th World Cup goal videoMessi free kick goal JordanMessi record vs Jordan 2026

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Lionel Messi Scripts History, Breaks 68-Year-Old Feat To Achieve New World Record After Argentina Beat Jordan 3-1 In FIFA World Cup 2026

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Lionel Messi Scripts History, Breaks 68-Year-Old Feat To Achieve New World Record After Argentina Beat Jordan 3-1 In FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi Scripts History, Breaks 68-Year-Old Feat To Achieve New World Record After Argentina Beat Jordan 3-1 In FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi Scripts History, Breaks 68-Year-Old Feat To Achieve New World Record After Argentina Beat Jordan 3-1 In FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi Scripts History, Breaks 68-Year-Old Feat To Achieve New World Record After Argentina Beat Jordan 3-1 In FIFA World Cup 2026

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