Lionel Messi Set To Visit India As Argentina Football Team To Play Friendly Match In October

Indian football fans are in for a historic treat as Lionel Messi and the Argentina national football team are set to visit India for an exhibition match in Kerala this October. This marks Messi’s return to the country 14 years after his first visit in 2011, when Argentina played a World Cup qualifying match against Venezuela at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium.

On Wednesday, HSBC India, in partnership with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), officially announced the highly awaited game as part of their recently agreed one-year collaboration. The deal, for India and Singapore, for the 2025 competitive season, has been made with the intention to boost football activity in the areas prior to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“Under this alliance, the Argentina national team, featuring global superstar Lionel Messi, will come to India for an international friendly match in October 2025,” HSBC India said in a statement.

Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman had previously indicated Argentina’s visit last year, announcing proposals for two friendlies in Kochi. And now, with HSBC joining as the official sponsor, the fantasy of witnessing Messi in action on Indian ground is all but certain to turn into reality.

A Rare Opportunity for Indian Football Fans

Messi, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and captain of Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning squad, is arguably the greatest footballer of all time. His return to India has already generated huge anticipation among fans, with Kerala set to host what promises to be one of the largest football events in the history of the country.

Talking about the alliance, Sandeep Batra, Head of International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India, said, “As we partner with one of the most iconic groups in football’s history, we eagerly anticipate bringing unforgettable moments to fans and customers and backing the Argentine team on their path to the World Cup 2026.”

AFA President Claudio Fabian Tapia highlighted the international importance of the partnership, saying, “A new milestone has been reached for the international expansion of AFA, opening up new possibilities with HSBC in India and in Singapore. This deal takes care of our people, and we are looking forward to strengthening and expanding it in various territories in 2025 and 2026. Welcome to HSBC as the Argentina National Team’s new partner.”

Messi’s Previous Visit to India

Messi played in India for the last time in September 2011, guiding Argentina to a 1-0 win over Venezuela in a friendly match in Kolkata’s historic Salt Lake Stadium. Coming back now as the World Cup-winning captain of Argentina makes the upcoming game all the more special.

This high-profile fixture is expected to further boost football’s popularity in India, providing young players and fans an opportunity to witness top-tier international talent up close. With growing enthusiasm for the sport in the country, Messi’s presence could inspire the next generation of Indian footballers.

