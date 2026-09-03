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Home > Sports News > Lionel Messi Settles GOAT Debate With Viral Instagram Post After Argentina Retirement | WATCH VIDEO

Lionel Messi Settles GOAT Debate With Viral Instagram Post After Argentina Retirement | WATCH VIDEO

Lionel Messi has reignited the GOAT debate with a viral Instagram receipt-style post listing his Argentina achievements, including the FIFA World Cup 2022, Copa America titles, Finalissima and Olympic gold medal. The campaign concludes with a bold message: “GOAT debate settled.”

Lionel Messi put out a viral Instagram post settling the G.O.A.T. debate. Image Credit: AFP
Lionel Messi put out a viral Instagram post settling the G.O.A.T. debate. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 09:32 IST

Lionel Messi Settles GOAT Debate: By publishing a receipt-style Instagram post showcasing his accomplishments with Argentina, Lionel Messi has given his own twist to the ongoing discussion about who is the greatest football player.

The Instagram post, part of a new brand campaign, presents Messi’s international career in what could be seen as a bar receipt, with his goals, assists, minutes played, and major honours listed as itemised entries.

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The creative campaign uses the receipt as a visual representation of Messi’s remarkable journey with the Argentina national team, turning his career statistics and achievements into a symbolic “tab.”

Among the honours highlighted were Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph, multiple Copa America titles, an Olympic gold medal and the Finalissima.

WATCH: Lionel Messi Settles GOAT Debate




The receipt also references the wider impact of Messi’s career, including the millions of fans he has inspired throughout his time representing Argentina.

The campaign does not mince words. Instead of a standard subtotal or tip line, the receipt rolls out Messi’s achievements line by line before ending with a conclusion at the bottom: “GOAT debate-settled”.

The Instagram post comes after Messi decided to retire from international football, adding another chapter to the legacy of the Argentina captain.

Lionel Messi Leads Argentina to FIFA World Cup Win in 2022

In 2022, after years of heartbreaks, particularly the 2014 FIFA World Cup final loss to Germany, Messi tasted FIFA World Cup glory, beating Kylian Mbappe-led France in the final. It was his country’s first World Cup in 36 years and their third overall.

Before that, Messi had also played a massive role in ending Argentina’s 28-year title drought, securing the Copa America title in 2021 and winning it back-to-back after World Cup glory in the 2024 edition.

Messi had previously announced his international retirement back in 2016 after Argentina lost to Chile in the Copa America final that year, but reversed it, leading his nation to World Cup glory six years later in Qatar.

Messi scored two goals in the title clash and also converted a penalty, winning the match 4-2 on penalties for his side after the match ended in a 3-3 draw at regulation time. The legendary footballer appeared in six FIFA World Cups from 2006 to 2026, scoring 21 goals in 34 matches. 

Lionel Messi at FIFA World Cup

He is the second-highest goal-scorer in the tournament’s history, with France’s Mbappe holding the record with 22 goals. In this year’s World Cup, Messi had eight goals to his name and four assists, making him one of the standout performers in the tournament. 

This also included his maiden FIFA World Cup hat-trick against Algeria. He had overtaken Germany legend Miroslav Klose’s record of most FIFA World Cup goals before Mbappe snatched the top spot from him.

Also Read: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan, Calcutta Football League 2026: Kolkata Derby Date, Time, Venue And Live Streaming Details

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Lionel Messi Settles GOAT Debate With Viral Instagram Post After Argentina Retirement | WATCH VIDEO
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Lionel Messi Settles GOAT Debate With Viral Instagram Post After Argentina Retirement | WATCH VIDEO
Lionel Messi Settles GOAT Debate With Viral Instagram Post After Argentina Retirement | WATCH VIDEO
Lionel Messi Settles GOAT Debate With Viral Instagram Post After Argentina Retirement | WATCH VIDEO
Lionel Messi Settles GOAT Debate With Viral Instagram Post After Argentina Retirement | WATCH VIDEO

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