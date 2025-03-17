Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
  Lionel Messi Strikes Again: Scores In Inter Miami's Dramatic Win Over Atlanta

Lionel Messi Strikes Again: Scores In Inter Miami’s Dramatic Win Over Atlanta

The victory was particularly sweet for Inter Miami, as Atlanta had eliminated them in last season’s MLS Cup playoffs.

Lionel Messi made a triumphant return to Inter Miami CF’s starting lineup, scoring his first goal of the 2025 MLS regular season in a thrilling 2-1 victory over Atlanta United FC on Sunday. Substitute Fafà Picault sealed the win with a dramatic 89th-minute header, securing three crucial points for Miami.

Messi, who had been sidelined for three matches due to muscle fatigue, started for only the second time in MLS play this season. The World Cup-winning Argentine wasted no time making an impact, netting a stunning goal in the 20th minute to equalize after Atlanta’s Emmanuel Latte Lath had opened the scoring in the 11th minute. The goal showcased Messi’s trademark skill, as he dispossessed Bartosz Slisz, dribbled past Derrick Williams, and expertly chipped Atlanta’s goalkeeper Brad Guzan.

Despite Guzan’s six saves, Miami (3-1-0) found a late breakthrough. Jordi Alba delivered a precise outswinging ball from a short corner in the 89th minute, and Picault, recently acquired from Vancouver, rose above Ajani Fortune to head the ball inside the far post. It marked Picault’s first goal for Miami and a crucial moment in the match.

The victory was particularly sweet for Inter Miami, as Atlanta had eliminated them in last season’s MLS Cup playoffs. The Supporters’ Shield winners avenged that loss with a composed performance, overcoming early pressure and creating multiple scoring opportunities. Miami manager Javier Mascherano had recently defended Messi’s careful reintegration into the squad, and the Argentine superstar proved his worth with a match-defining performance.

Atlanta (1-1-2) extended its winless streak to three matches following its season-opening victory against Montreal. Latte Lath had a second goal ruled offside, and despite several promising attacking moves, Atlanta failed to find another breakthrough against Miami’s defense.

Inter Miami’s victory solidifies their strong start to the season as they balance MLS and Concacaf Champions Cup commitments. With Messi back in form and the team building momentum, Miami looks poised for another successful campaign in 2025.

