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Home > Sports News > Lionel Messi to Win 9th Ballon d’Or? David Beckham Backs Inter Miami Star After Historic 100th Goal

Lionel Messi to Win 9th Ballon d’Or? David Beckham Backs Inter Miami Star After Historic 100th Goal

With Ballon D'or's winner set to be announced on October 26, 2026, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has backed his club's star footballer Lionel Messi to win a record-extending ninth title this year.

Lionel Messi to Win 9th Ballon d’Or? David Beckham Backs Inter Miami Star After Historic 100th Goal. (Image Credits: X)
Lionel Messi to Win 9th Ballon d’Or? David Beckham Backs Inter Miami Star After Historic 100th Goal. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: Thu 2026-09-17 19:58 IST

With Ballon D’or’s winner set to be announced on October 26, 2026, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has backed his club’s star footballer Lionel Messi to win a record-extending ninth title this year. The comments came after the 39-year-old netted his 100th goal for Inter Miami in the match against Cruz Azul at the Nu Stadium in Miami.

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Messi was amongst the 30 nominees for this year’s Ballon d’Or award, with his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo being absent from the list for the fourth successive year. Beckham spoke to the media after Inter Miami’s Campeones Cup win over Cruz Azul. In his club’s 2-0 win, Messi delivered a goal and assist, winning the 49th major trophy of his illustrious career. The goal was also his 100th goal for Inter Miami.  Messi’s masterclass comes just days after he announced his international football retirement after a bittersweet FIFA World Cup, as despite an individually excellent campaign (eight goals, four assists), his side finished runners-up to Spain, losing 1-0.


“When you see him do things like this, when you see him have the World Cup that he has had, there is no one at 39 that is doing that, and doing it at that level. He deserves to be considered for the Ballon d’Or. In my opinion, he should win it,”  Beckham said of Messi, according to Goal.com.


Casemiro, who scored off Messi’s assist, agreed with the sentiments of former England captain. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United stalwart urged the fans to enjoy whatever is left of Messi’s football as he is in the final phase of his career.


“We have to enjoy this because we don’t know how long we’ll have it,” Casemiro noted. “What he has done and continues to do for football is incredible. He remains the best. He proved it at the World Cup and continues to prove it in MLS,” he signed off.

Who are the 29 contenders other than Lionel Messi for Ballon D’or?

Below are the 29 other contenders for the prestigious title:

Jude Bellingham, Pau Cubarsí, Marc Cucurella, Ousmane Dembélé, Luis Díaz, Bruno Fernandes, Gabriel, Erling Haaland, Achraf Hakimi, Harry Kane, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Lamine Yamal, Sadio Mané, Marquinhos, Lautaro Martínez, Kylian Mbappé, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Michael Olise, Willian Pacho, Julián Quiñones, Declan Rice, Rodri, Fabián Ruiz, William Saliba, Ferran Torres, Dayot Upamecano, Vinícius Jr., Vitinha.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one surprise name missing from the list.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Lionel Messi to Win 9th Ballon d’Or? David Beckham Backs Inter Miami Star After Historic 100th Goal
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Lionel Messi to Win 9th Ballon d’Or? David Beckham Backs Inter Miami Star After Historic 100th Goal
Lionel Messi to Win 9th Ballon d’Or? David Beckham Backs Inter Miami Star After Historic 100th Goal
Lionel Messi to Win 9th Ballon d’Or? David Beckham Backs Inter Miami Star After Historic 100th Goal
Lionel Messi to Win 9th Ballon d’Or? David Beckham Backs Inter Miami Star After Historic 100th Goal
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