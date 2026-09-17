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Home > Sports News > Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: How Does the Race to 1000 Goals Look After Messi Scores 100th Goal For Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: How Does the Race to 1000 Goals Look After Messi Scores 100th Goal For Inter Miami?

Lionel Messi scored his 100th Inter Miami goal in the 2026 Campeones Cup win over Cruz Azul, taking his career tally to 929. The milestone has reignited the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate, with both football legends chasing the historic 1,000-goal mark.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in frame. Image Credit: X
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in frame. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 22:22 IST

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Lionel Messi marked yet another memorable moment in his career by scoring his 100th goal for Inter Miami following the club’s 2-0 win against Cruz Azul in the 2026 Campeones Cup. The Argentine sensation netted the first via a very rare headed goal, aiding the MLS outfit in winning another honor and solidifying his status further in American soccer.

Even though the goal really helped in Inter Miami’s win, it also brought back one of the hot topics in football, the contest between two legends for the thousand-goal milestone.

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In fact, Messi completed the century goal target for the club after an incredibly short period of only 115 games since joining the team in 2023. In the US state of Florida, he managed to lead the team to numerous trophies and turned the club into one of the great attractions internationally.

Messi Closes the Gap on Ronaldo

According to reports, Messi scored his 929th career goal. The 39-year-old was on top form again with Inter Miami, which he has enjoyed being part of. And he has still maintained his place as one of the top and steady goalscorers in the world of football.

Ronaldo, however, remains in first place for the all-time ranking. The Portuguese legend has 979 goals to his name so far and is the only player who can achieve the rare feat of 1,000 career goals as his milestone. His production for Al Nassr and Portugal has not been affected by his change from 40 to 41 this year in January 2023.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Race to 1,000 Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo

  • Career Goals: 979
  • Goals Needed for 1,000: 21

Lionel Messi

  • Career Goals: 929
  • Goals Needed for 1,000: 71

Can Lionel Messi Catch Cristiano Ronaldo?

Messi has made major contributions lately, but Ronaldo still has more than 100 goals to spare for 1000-goal milestone. The Argentine’s performances have maintained excellent goal rates, yet Ronaldo’s earlier head start ensures his nearer target.

Messi’s good run of goals means that he has every chance of furthering his record, in particular with Inter Miami playing in several tournaments, though the former Barca and PSG wonder would have to get back on the rails again in attack if he has to make the breakthrough to four digits.

Also Read: Barcelona Injury News: Joan Garcia Injures Right Knee; Will the Star Keeper Miss El Classico? Return Date Revealed

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Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: How Does the Race to 1000 Goals Look After Messi Scores 100th Goal For Inter Miami?
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Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: How Does the Race to 1000 Goals Look After Messi Scores 100th Goal For Inter Miami?

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Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: How Does the Race to 1000 Goals Look After Messi Scores 100th Goal For Inter Miami?
Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: How Does the Race to 1000 Goals Look After Messi Scores 100th Goal For Inter Miami?
Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: How Does the Race to 1000 Goals Look After Messi Scores 100th Goal For Inter Miami?
Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: How Does the Race to 1000 Goals Look After Messi Scores 100th Goal For Inter Miami?
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