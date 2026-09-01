Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Race to 1,000 Goals Takes Major Twist After Argentine Legend Announces International Retirement

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Lionel Messi decided to end his international career and is leaving with one of the greatest international careers in the history of the sport. Argentina’s legend announced his retirement a few days after his father, Jorge Messi, passed away. It was his 21st year representing the national team, and he has been the player with the most appearances for Argentina, having 207 caps, as well as the top scorer with 125 goals.

Despite retiring from international football, Messi is in race with Cristiano Ronaldo to become the first player to score 1,000 goals. Also, since Ronaldo is still playing football for his club and national team, this race between the two giants of the game has a whole new interesting twist.

Lionel Messi Bows Out But Keeps 1,000-Goal Dream Alive

Lionel Messi’s retirement post was interpreted by some as a farewell to football altogether. But the 39-year-old football player has only resigned from the international team, and he is still going to be playing for Inter Miami in the MLS.

So, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner, Messi, still has the opportunity of entering the exclusive 1000-goal club. The career scoreboards have it that Messi’s total goals are in the range of 930, so he needs only about 60 to 70 goals more to attain the record.

That said, Lionel Messi’s retirement from representing Argentina is the closing of another possible way of goal achievement for his 1000-goal quest, making his 1000-goal quest a lot more difficult. Henceforth, every goal in his journey towards the 1000-goal target will have to come from his club performances.

Cristiano Ronaldo Remains the Front-Runner

If we were to single out the player who could be the first one to reach 1,000 goals, that would be Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, a Portuguese footballing legend, has always been open at different moments about his aspiration to become the first footballer to score this record 1000th goal, and now with Al Nassr and Portugal, he seems still committed. As per the multiple official records, Ronaldo has already scored 978 goals, so if he scores 22 goals, he will be at 1,000.

Ronaldo had talked about how the ongoing season could be his final season in the sport. But given his goal-scoring prowess, the 41-year-old icon could score his 1000th goal during the season itself, given that, unlike Messi, he has not announced retirement from International football.

Also Read: Lionel Messi First Red Card For Argentina: Debut Lasted Just 47 Seconds Before Shock Sending-Off | WATCH VIDEO