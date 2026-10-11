Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Where Does Messi Stand in Race to 1000 Goals After Inter Miami’s Star’s Brace?

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Lionel Messi is drawing closer to 1,000 career goals after netting twice for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS) on 10 October 2026 against DC United. But Ronaldo retains the top spot with 980 career goals for Al Nassr.

Messi Scores Brace in Inter Miami’s 4-0 Win

Messi scored twice on his club debut Messi scored twice on his club debut as Inter Miami beat DC United 4-0 at Nu Stadium. The Argentine netted his first just 47 minutes in, following up on Luis Suarez’ pass to tap home.

In the 60th minute, the 39-year-old beat some defenders before coolly finishing in the box to double the lead. This marked the end of a five-game winless streak for Miami, with Suarez netting a brace.

The goal brought his career total to 934 goals in 1,179 matches for club and country. Those are 672 goals for Barcelona, 126 for Argentina, 104 for Inter Miami and 32 for PSG.

Messi also has 23 MLS goals this season, topping the MLS Golden Boot race. If Messi were to stay retired from international soccer, that would mean his future goals would be at the club level, unless he changes his mind.

Cristiano Ronaldo Remains Favourite to Reach 1,000 First

Ronaldo reached 980 career goals after scoring in Al Nassr’s 3-0 win over Diriyah on October 9. The Portuguese forward scored the opening goal in the 23rd minute, bringing him within 20 goals of the historic milestone.

Now 41, he continued his chase of the mark with Portugal and Al Nassr, only to then be embroiled in disciplinary proceedings after the latest fractious spat with Portugal’s coaching staff.

Ronaldo, who sits 46 goals ahead of Messi in the race, is far and away the favourite to become the first player to reach 1,000 goals in his career. A double in his most recent outing means Messi remains in the hunt, but he is still 66 away from the milestone.

Also Read: WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi Scores Two Goals as Inter Miami Star Goes Viral on X After International Retirement