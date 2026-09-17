Lionel Messi Wins Record 48th Trophy as Inter Miami Win Campeones Cup, Continue Silverware Streak for Fourth Consecutive Season

Lionel Messi Wins Record 48th Trophy as Inter Miami Win Campeones Cup: Lionel Messi added another major achievement to his illustrious career on Wednesday (Sep 17) night as Inter Miami CF defeated Cruz Azul 2-0 to win the 2026 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup at Nu Stadium. The Argentine superstar scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami and assisted Casemiro for the second goal, helping the Herons continue their silverware streak for a fourth consecutive season.

Lionel Messi Scores 100th Goal for Inter Miami

Messi opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a header assisted by Luis Suárez, reaching the milestone of 100 goals for Inter Miami just over three years after joining the club. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner later provided an assist for Casemiro as Inter Miami secured a 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul.

The triumph marked Messi’s record-extending 48th career trophy and added another piece of silverware to his extraordinary collection. Inter Miami have now won a trophy in every season since Messi arrived in South Florida midway through the 2023 campaign.

Inter Miami’s Four Consecutive Trophy Wins

Messi’s arrival immediately transformed Inter Miami’s fortunes. He guided the club to the Leagues Cup title in 2023, which was the first trophy in the club’s history. Miami then won the 2024 Supporters’ Shield after setting an MLS single-season points record with 74 points.

In 2025, Inter Miami claimed their biggest prize by defeating Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3-1 to win the MLS Cup for the first time. Messi contributed two assists in the final. The 2026 Campeones Cup victory has now extended the club’s remarkable trophy streak.

2023: Leagues Cup

Leagues Cup 2024: Supporters’ Shield

Supporters’ Shield 2025: MLS Cup

MLS Cup 2026: Campeones Cup

Lionel Messi’s Historic 48-Trophy Collection

Messi was already regarded as the most decorated footballer in history before Inter Miami’s latest triumph. His record now stands at 48 trophies across a career spanning more than two decades.

The Argentine’s honours include 10 La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies with Barcelona, two Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain, and major international successes with Argentina. These include the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024.

Since moving to Inter Miami, Messi has added the Leagues Cup, Supporters’ Shield, MLS Cup and Campeones Cup to his collection, further strengthening his remarkable legacy in football.

Inter Miami Continue Most Successful Era

Inter Miami entered Messi’s debut season without a trophy since joining MLS as an expansion club in 2020. The club have now celebrated silverware in four successive years, marking the most successful period in their young history. Messi’s goals, assists and leadership have played a central role in the Herons’ continued success.