LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Lionel Messi Wins Record 48th Trophy as Inter Miami Win Campeones Cup, Continue Silverware Streak for Fourth Consecutive Season

Lionel Messi Wins Record 48th Trophy as Inter Miami Win Campeones Cup, Continue Silverware Streak for Fourth Consecutive Season

Lionel Messi Wins Record 48th Trophy as Inter Miami Win Campeones Cup: Lionel Messi added another major achievement to his illustrious career on Wednesday (Sep 17) night as Inter Miami CF defeated Cruz Azul 2-0 to win the 2026 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup at Nu Stadium. The Argentine superstar scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami and assisted Casemiro for the second goal, helping the Herons continue their silverware streak for a fourth consecutive season.

Lionel Messi Wins Record 48th Trophy as Inter Miami Win Campeones Cup, Continue Silverware Streak for Fourth Consecutive Season
Lionel Messi Wins Record 48th Trophy as Inter Miami Win Campeones Cup, Continue Silverware Streak for Fourth Consecutive Season

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 08:51 IST

Lionel Messi Wins Record 48th Trophy as Inter Miami Win Campeones Cup: Lionel Messi added another major achievement to his illustrious career on Wednesday (Sep 17) night as Inter Miami CF defeated Cruz Azul 2-0 to win the 2026 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup at Nu Stadium. The Argentine superstar scored his 100th goal for Inter Miami and assisted Casemiro for the second goal, helping the Herons continue their silverware streak for a fourth consecutive season.

Lionel Messi Scores 100th Goal for Inter Miami

Messi opened the scoring in the 24th minute with a header assisted by Luis Suárez, reaching the milestone of 100 goals for Inter Miami just over three years after joining the club. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner later provided an assist for Casemiro as Inter Miami secured a 2-0 victory over Cruz Azul.

You Might Be Interested In

The triumph marked Messi’s record-extending 48th career trophy and added another piece of silverware to his extraordinary collection. Inter Miami have now won a trophy in every season since Messi arrived in South Florida midway through the 2023 campaign.

Inter Miami’s Four Consecutive Trophy Wins

Messi’s arrival immediately transformed Inter Miami’s fortunes. He guided the club to the Leagues Cup title in 2023, which was the first trophy in the club’s history. Miami then won the 2024 Supporters’ Shield after setting an MLS single-season points record with 74 points.

In 2025, Inter Miami claimed their biggest prize by defeating Vancouver Whitecaps FC 3-1 to win the MLS Cup for the first time. Messi contributed two assists in the final. The 2026 Campeones Cup victory has now extended the club’s remarkable trophy streak.

  • 2023: Leagues Cup
  • 2024: Supporters’ Shield
  • 2025: MLS Cup
  • 2026: Campeones Cup

Lionel Messi’s Historic 48-Trophy Collection

Messi was already regarded as the most decorated footballer in history before Inter Miami’s latest triumph. His record now stands at 48 trophies across a career spanning more than two decades.

The Argentine’s honours include 10 La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League trophies with Barcelona, two Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain, and major international successes with Argentina. These include the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024.

Since moving to Inter Miami, Messi has added the Leagues Cup, Supporters’ Shield, MLS Cup and Campeones Cup to his collection, further strengthening his remarkable legacy in football.

Inter Miami Continue Most Successful Era

Inter Miami entered Messi’s debut season without a trophy since joining MLS as an expansion club in 2020. The club have now celebrated silverware in four successive years, marking the most successful period in their young history. Messi’s goals, assists and leadership have played a central role in the Herons’ continued success.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lionel Messi Wins Record 48th Trophy as Inter Miami Win Campeones Cup, Continue Silverware Streak for Fourth Consecutive Season
Tags: home-hero-pos-6lionel messi

RELATED News

Asian Games 2026: How Did Team India Perform in The Previous Edition? Record Medal Tally at Continental Games

AC Milan vs Benfica Europa League Match Live Streaming: Can Ruben Amorim’s Side Start on Winning Note? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Mobile in India

AC Milan vs Benfica Match Prediction: Who Will Win Europa League 2026-27 Clash? Check Live Streaming Details

Why Were Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer And Ishan Kishan Not Selected in ODI Squad Against West Indies? Reason Revealed

India vs West Indies T20Is: BCCI Announce Shreyas Iyer-led T20I Squad, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy Remains Unavailable

LATEST NEWS

Family Split In Two: UP Couple Lives Separately Over Sons, Husband Agrees To Pay Wife Rs 5,000 Monthly For Treatment,

M.F. Husain B’Day SPL: He Painted Bollywood Hoardings For Four Annas, Became The ‘Picasso Of India’ And Made Gaja Gamini — Why Did This Barefoot Artist Leave India?

Lionel Messi Wins Record 48th Trophy as Inter Miami Win Campeones Cup, Continue Silverware Streak for Fourth Consecutive Season

Love Marriage Turns Into Kidnap Chase: Rajasthan Family Sends Men To Abduct 21-Year-Old Woman From Bengaluru; SUV Crash Leaves 6 Hurt

Why Did Ranbir Kapoor Refuse Ganpati Prasad? Video Goes Viral — Here’s What Happened

Houthis Claim Saudi F-15 Downed: What Happened In Video Showing Missile Strike And Wreckage?

Where Is Maine Pyar Kiya Star Bhagyashree Today? At 57, From Her Lavish Mumbai Home To Net Worth, Husband And Children

Hania Aamir Viral Video: What Happened After This Private Clip Surfaced Online? Truth Behind The Controversy

‘Never Met Her’, Allegations ‘Evidence-Free’: Aaditya Thackeray Denies Knowing Disha Salian After CBI FIR; What Investigation Says

India vs West Indies T20Is: BCCI Announce Shreyas Iyer-led T20I Squad, Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakravarthy Remains Unavailable

Lionel Messi Wins Record 48th Trophy as Inter Miami Win Campeones Cup, Continue Silverware Streak for Fourth Consecutive Season

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lionel Messi Wins Record 48th Trophy as Inter Miami Win Campeones Cup, Continue Silverware Streak for Fourth Consecutive Season

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lionel Messi Wins Record 48th Trophy as Inter Miami Win Campeones Cup, Continue Silverware Streak for Fourth Consecutive Season
Lionel Messi Wins Record 48th Trophy as Inter Miami Win Campeones Cup, Continue Silverware Streak for Fourth Consecutive Season
Lionel Messi Wins Record 48th Trophy as Inter Miami Win Campeones Cup, Continue Silverware Streak for Fourth Consecutive Season
Lionel Messi Wins Record 48th Trophy as Inter Miami Win Campeones Cup, Continue Silverware Streak for Fourth Consecutive Season
Lionel Messi Wins Record 48th Trophy as Inter Miami Win Campeones Cup, Continue Silverware Streak for Fourth Consecutive Season

QUICK LINKS