Friday, May 16, 2025
Live Tv
Lionel Messi's Argentina Snubs Kerala: 2026 Schedule Reveals No Matches In India

Fans across the state, who had been eagerly awaiting the iconic team’s arrival, are left disappointed as Argentina’s 2026 schedule has been released.

Lionel Messi's Argentina Snubs Kerala: 2026 Schedule Reveals No Matches In India

Lionel Messi's Argentina Snubs Kerala: 2026 Schedule Reveals No Matches in India


Kerala’s long-held dream of hosting Lionel Messi and the Argentine national football team has come to a halt.

Fans across the state, who had been eagerly awaiting the iconic team’s arrival, are left disappointed as Argentina’s 2026 schedule has been released.

China, Qatar, Africa — But Not India

Despite extensive talks last year between Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman and the Argentina Football Association (AFA), there is no mention of India in the announced tour.

Abdurahiman and his team had traveled to Spain and claimed that Kerala would host at least one exhibition match. That promise had sparked massive excitement across the state.

However, Argentina will instead play matches in China, Qatar, and various African nations. India, and Kerala in particular, has been excluded from the list.

This decision has let down thousands of fans in football-obsessed regions like Malappuram and Kozhikode, where Argentina has enjoyed unwavering support for decades.

Messi’s Only Match in India Still a Memory

The only time Lionel Messi played in India was back in 2011. Argentina faced Venezuela at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Many Kerala fans had traveled to watch the match. One among them was CPI(M) General Secretary M.A. Baby, who joined others in cheering for Messi.

Argentina’s popularity in Kerala has only grown since that night. The team’s World Cup victory in 2022 further cemented their legendary status among local fans.

Kerala’s Political Calendar Adds to the Wait

Minister Abdurahiman, who hails from Malappuram, had led efforts to bring Messi to the state. After his delegation’s visit to Spain, he had announced that the match would likely be held in late 2026.

That announcement had raised hopes across the state. But now those hopes have been dashed.

“We had made serious efforts and were optimistic. But Argentina’s new schedule leaves us out,” said Abdurahiman.

To complicate matters, Kerala is set to go to the polls in April or May 2026. The timing coincides with the build-up to the next FIFA World Cup, also scheduled for that year.

For now, Kerala’s football lovers will have to keep waiting, as their dream of watching Messi play on home ground remains just out of reach.

