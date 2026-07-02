Lionel Messi’s Priceless Reaction to Airport Security Check Goes Viral Ahead of Argentina-Cape Verde FIFA World Cup 2026 Clash | WATCH

A video of Argentina captain Lionel Messi going through an airport security screening is going viral on social media. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner was traveling with the Argentina squad to Miami, Florida, for their upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout match against Cape Verde when the travel delegation had to complete mandatory security clearance on the airport tarmac.

Lionel Messi Airport Check

Instead of looking annoyed by the long procedure, Messi was spotted smiling broadly and continuously laughing with his teammates while waiting in line for the metal detector.

A reação de Lionel Messi ao passar pelo procedimento de revista na chegada da delegação Argentina ao Aeroporto de Miami. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lrcrHqMqnP — LIBERTA DEPRE (@liberta___depre) July 2, 2026

On social media, looking at the viral video, one of the fans commented, “This might be the longest Messi has had to wait for anything… longer than it takes him to dribble past four defenders and score or assist.”

🚨 Lionel Messi and the Argentina squad going through airport security before boarding their flight to Miami to face Cape Verde in the round of 32 stage. This might be the longest Messi has had to wait for anything… longer than it takes him to dribble past four defenders and… pic.twitter.com/VGTLsY6aun — Micky Jnr (@MickyJnr__) July 2, 2026







How has Lionel Messi performed at the FIFA World Cup 2026?

Speaking of his on-field performances, Lionel Messi has been in vintage form, leading the tournament’s scoring charts with six goals in just three matches. He is level with Kylian Mbappe on goals, but the French forward holds the edge thanks to his two assists.

Messi closed out the group phase in magical fashion against Jordan. Coming off the bench in the 60th minute, he revolutionized Argentina’s attack to seal a 3-1 victory, capping off his cameo with a sublime 80th-minute free-kick that curled perfectly into the bottom corner.

Where is Argentina playing next in FIFA World Cup 2026?

Argentina will face tournament debutants Cabo Verde in the Round of 32 knockout match.

Fixture: Argentina vs. Cabo Verde (Round of 32)

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida

Kickoff Time: 6:00 p.m. Local Time (EDT) / Saturday, July 4 at 3:30 a.m. IST

Live Streaming (India): The entire match can be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website.