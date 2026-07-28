LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Lionel Scaloni Breaks Silence On Social Media After FIFA World Cup Final Loss, Apologises To Argentina Fans

Lionel Scaloni Breaks Silence On Social Media After FIFA World Cup Final Loss, Apologises To Argentina Fans

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has apologised to fans following the 2026 FIFA World Cup final defeat to Spain, praising his players' fighting spirit in an emotional social media message.

Lionel Scaloni Breaks Silence On Social Media After World Cup Final Loss; Apologises To Argentina Fans. Photo X
Lionel Scaloni Breaks Silence On Social Media After World Cup Final Loss; Apologises To Argentina Fans. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 19:51 IST

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has spoken publicly for the first time since his side’s heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, apologising to supporters for falling short while expressing immense pride in the spirit shown by his players throughout the tournament.
The Albiceleste came agonisingly close to defending their world title but were denied by Spain in the final after another memorable campaign. Days after the defeat, Scaloni took to Instagram to share an emotional message, admitting he needed time to process the result before addressing the fans.The World Cup-winning coach revealed that the emotions of the past week had been overwhelming, with disappointment over the defeat balanced by pride in what his team had achieved during the tournament.

“After an intense week where sadness mixed with joy, tears with smiles, anxiety with peace and nerves with calm, I can finally sit down and write a few words. Even though you all know I am not someone who likes social media very much, maybe this is the best way to reach you.”
Scaloni then apologised to Argentine supporters, saying he wished he could have delivered another title to a nation that had passionately backed the team throughout the World Cup.
“The first thing I want to say is that I am sorry we could not bring you another trophy and give you another reason to be happy, even if it was only for a few days and help you forget about life’s difficult moments.”
Although the defeat ended Argentina’s hopes of retaining the World Cup, Scaloni insisted his players deserved enormous credit for their commitment and resilience. Under the leadership of Lionel Messi, the squad once again reached the biggest stage in international football after overcoming several difficult moments during the competition. The coach praised his players for refusing to surrender, highlighting the determination that has become a hallmark of his Argentina side over the past several years.
He said the team never accepted defeat during any match and continued fighting until the final whistle, regardless of the scoreline or circumstances. Scaloni’s message comes just days after captain Lionel Messi and several senior players also thanked supporters for their unwavering backing during the tournament. Despite missing out on another World Cup trophy, Argentina’s run to the final reinforced the country’s position among football’s elite and extended an impressive era under Scaloni.
Attention will now gradually shift towards the next international cycle, with Scaloni expected to continue building around a blend of experienced stars and emerging talent. While the pain of the final defeat may linger, the coach’s heartfelt message underlined his gratitude to the supporters and his belief that Argentina’s fighting spirit remains stronger than ever.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lionel Scaloni Breaks Silence On Social Media After FIFA World Cup Final Loss, Apologises To Argentina Fans
Tags: Argentina Football Teamargentina world cup 2026FIFA World Cup 2026home-hero-pos-13Lionel Scalonilionel scaloni statement

RELATED News

Real Madrid vs Leganés Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know

When Will Gukesh D Play Next? FIDE World Championship 2026 Schedule Announced For Title Defence

Team India Coach Steps Down After Disastrous England Tour, Set For KKR Return In IPL 2027: Report

IND vs SL: Another Blow For Gautam Gambhir? Team India Coach Set to Leave Ahead of Sri Lanka Tour — Report

IND vs SL: How India-Sri Lanka Test Series Could Impact WTC 2027 Points Table And Final Qualification Race

LATEST NEWS

Explained: Why Kerala Govt Suspended ADGP MR Ajithkumar

The Traitors Season 2: Karan Johar To Get A Mystery Co-Host With ‘Special Powers’? Here’ What We Know

Hyderabad Woman Dies in New Jersey Road Crash Just Two Days Before Returning to India; Here’s What Happened

Lionel Scaloni Breaks Silence On Social Media After FIFA World Cup Final Loss, Apologises To Argentina Fans

Who Was Suneil Anand? Dev Anand’s Son Dies At 70; Cause Of Death, Family And Career Explained

Helmet Challan Turns Into Power Fight in Uttar Pradesh: Why Was Nagaram Police Station’s Electricity Cut?

NEET PG 2026 Application Correction Window Closing Today: Here’s What You Can Edit By July 28

Kanpur Woman Storms Husband’s Second Wedding, Claims Divorce Was Never Finalised

Why Is Air India Crash Probe Report Getting Delayed? Here’s What AAIB Tells Supreme Court

Om Infra Secures L1 Position for ₹568.98 Crore complete turnkey EPC contract for Mohmela Sirpur Barrage Project in Chhattisgarh From Water Resources Department

Lionel Scaloni Breaks Silence On Social Media After FIFA World Cup Final Loss, Apologises To Argentina Fans

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lionel Scaloni Breaks Silence On Social Media After FIFA World Cup Final Loss, Apologises To Argentina Fans

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lionel Scaloni Breaks Silence On Social Media After FIFA World Cup Final Loss, Apologises To Argentina Fans
Lionel Scaloni Breaks Silence On Social Media After FIFA World Cup Final Loss, Apologises To Argentina Fans
Lionel Scaloni Breaks Silence On Social Media After FIFA World Cup Final Loss, Apologises To Argentina Fans
Lionel Scaloni Breaks Silence On Social Media After FIFA World Cup Final Loss, Apologises To Argentina Fans

QUICK LINKS