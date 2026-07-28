Lionel Scaloni Breaks Silence On Social Media After FIFA World Cup Final Loss, Apologises To Argentina Fans

🥹🇦🇷 LAS PALABRAS DE LIONEL SCALONI:
“Después de una semana intensa donde se han entrelazado la tristeza con la alegría, el llanto con una sonrisa, la angustia con la tranquilidad, los nervios con la calma, puedo sentarme a escribir unas palabras, que aunque saben que no me… pic.twitter.com/8G5qTYi086You Might Be Interested In
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— Sudanalytics (@sudanalytics_) July 27, 2026
Debayan Bhattacharyya is a seasoned sports journalist and digital media professional, currently serving as the Chief Sub Editor at ITV Digital (NewsX). A true Football-Fanatic Bong, his professional journey began at Zee Media, where he kicked off his career as a Sub-Editor for the sports team at India.com and CricketCountry. His ability to blend insightful analysis with rapid-fire news delivery soon led him to Times Network, where he served as a Senior Copy Editor for Times Now. Before his current role at NewsX, Debayan spent a significant tenure at OneIndia’s MyKhel as a Senior Sub Editor.
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