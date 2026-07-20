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Home > Sports News > Lionel Scaloni Hints at Argentina Exit After FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Loss, Opens Up on Lionel Messi Retirement

Lionel Scaloni Hints at Argentina Exit After FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Loss, Opens Up on Lionel Messi Retirement

Lionel Scaloni hinted at a possible Argentina exit after the FIFA World Cup 2026 final defeat to Spain, saying he will discuss his future with AFA officials. The coach also reflected on Lionel Messi's likely retirement and Argentina's runners-up finish.

Lionel Scaloni opened up on his retirement plans following Argentina's 1-0 defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Image Credit: X/@Argentina
Lionel Scaloni opened up on his retirement plans following Argentina's 1-0 defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Image Credit: X/@Argentina

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Mon 2026-07-20 10:50 IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: After the team’s loss to Spain in the final, Argentina’s head coach Lionel Scaloni stated he will talk about his future with the president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) during the FIFA World Cup 2026. However, he insisted he had not yet discussed his plans with captain Lionel Messi. While not announced, it is expected that Messi will retire from the national team after playing in a sixth World Cup.

Lionel Sclaoni opens up on retirement from Argentina

Speaking after Argentina’s 1-0 extra-time loss to Spain in the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, Scaloni said he would honour his contract, which runs until December, but wanted time to reflect on the future. “Truth be told, I didn’t speak to Leo, and as for me, I will talk to the president. I have an idea of what I would like to do. I will see out my contract (it expires in December), and I feel the need to think, as I don’t know if something as big can be done and maybe we need to speak this through,” Scaloni said. 

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Lionel Scaloni: Enjoy being runners-up

The Argentina coach also urged fans to appreciate his team’s achievement despite missing out on the title, saying reaching the final itself was a success. “It’s very difficult to make people understand to enjoy being runners-up just as much as winning a tournament. It’s also a success. I can see people are aware of what we’ve achieved and how we’ve achieved this, especially because I already cried my heart out in the locker room. That’s why I’m not crying now,” he said. 

Scaloni paid tribute to his players for their fighting spirit throughout the tournament, describing them as “warriors” after their hard-fought campaign. “But I do have to be thankful to this group because they were warriors, and that is the truth. We competed against an amazing team, and… they told us that they were really surprised by how competitive we were. This is very positive, and I hope that future generations also are influenced by this,” he added. 

Spain crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 champions with 1-0 win over Argentina

Spain were crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 champions after edging defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time, bringing an end to Lionel Messi’s title defence and completing an impressive unbeaten campaign in which La Roja conceded just one goal in eight matches. Substitute Ferran Torres emerged as the hero, scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute with a powerful strike into the roof of the net beyond Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. The triumph secured Spain’s second men’s FIFA World Cup title and their first since lifting the trophy in 2010.

Also Read: Spain vs Argentina: Ferran Torres Extra-Time Winner Dethrones 10-Man Argentina to Claim FIFA World Cup Glory

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Lionel Scaloni Hints at Argentina Exit After FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Loss, Opens Up on Lionel Messi Retirement
Tags: ArgentinaArgentina coachFIFA World Cup 2026FIFA World Cup Finalhome-hero-pos-6lionel messiLionel ScaloniMessi retirementSpain vs Argentina

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Lionel Scaloni Hints at Argentina Exit After FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Loss, Opens Up on Lionel Messi Retirement
Lionel Scaloni Hints at Argentina Exit After FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Loss, Opens Up on Lionel Messi Retirement
Lionel Scaloni Hints at Argentina Exit After FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Loss, Opens Up on Lionel Messi Retirement
Lionel Scaloni Hints at Argentina Exit After FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Loss, Opens Up on Lionel Messi Retirement

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