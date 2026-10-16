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Home > Sports News > Lisandro Martinez Apologises to Manchester United Board After Atletico Madrid Defeat; Michael Carrick Holds Positive Talks

Lisandro Martinez Apologises to Manchester United Board After Atletico Madrid Defeat; Michael Carrick Holds Positive Talks

Lisandro Martinez apologises to the Manchester United board after criticising technical director Jason Wilcox following the 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid. The defender met manager Michael Carrick and club leadership, promising unity as Manchester United focus on future success.

Lisandro Martinez apologised to Manchester United fans four outburst after defeat against Atletico Madrid. Image Credit: ANI
Lisandro Martinez apologised to Manchester United fans four outburst after defeat against Atletico Madrid. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 12:33 IST

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has issued an apology on social media after criticising the club’s board following the team’s 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Martinez had criticised the club’s hierarchy and said he expects more from the team’s technical director following their defeat, calling for greater investment in the squad to compete with rival teams. In a post-match interview, Martinez said he had expected the club’s management to bring in more players during the summer transfer window, specifically expressing disappointment with technical director Jason Wilcox.

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Lisandro Martinez Issues Apology After Outburst Against Manchester United Board

Now in an Instagram story, Martinez has apologised for his post-match comments and said he met Manchester United’s leadership and manager Michael Carrick, describing the discussion as positive.

He said his frustration after the defeat led him to express his views at the wrong time and place, acknowledged that his remarks did not help unite the club, and stressed that everyone was working towards Manchester United’s shared goal of success.

“Today I met with the club’s leadership and the manager. It was a very positive conversation, where we were able to exchange views and speak openly about what happened after Tuesday’s game. Everyone knows that I am a passionate person and that I live football with great intensity. The frustration of the defeat led me to express how I felt at a time and place that perhaps were not the right ones, and for that I want to apologise,” he said. 

“Our club is at its best when we are all united, and I recognise that my words in that moment did not help with that. I know that every single person at Manchester United is doing everything possible to achieve our shared ambition: bringing the success that this club and its supporters deserve. With this situation now behind us, we are fully focused on winning together,” he added.

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Lisandro Martinez Apologises to Manchester United Board After Atletico Madrid Defeat; Michael Carrick Holds Positive Talks
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Lisandro Martinez Apologises to Manchester United Board After Atletico Madrid Defeat; Michael Carrick Holds Positive Talks

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Lisandro Martinez Apologises to Manchester United Board After Atletico Madrid Defeat; Michael Carrick Holds Positive Talks
Lisandro Martinez Apologises to Manchester United Board After Atletico Madrid Defeat; Michael Carrick Holds Positive Talks
Lisandro Martinez Apologises to Manchester United Board After Atletico Madrid Defeat; Michael Carrick Holds Positive Talks
Lisandro Martinez Apologises to Manchester United Board After Atletico Madrid Defeat; Michael Carrick Holds Positive Talks
Lisandro Martinez Apologises to Manchester United Board After Atletico Madrid Defeat; Michael Carrick Holds Positive Talks

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