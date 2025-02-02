Lisandro Martinez Injury Adds To Manchester United’s Woes In 2-0 Defeat To Crystal Palace

Manchester United’s struggles in the Premier League continued with a 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace on Sunday, further compounded by a serious injury to Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez. The centre-back was forced off the field in tears after a second-half incident, leaving head coach Ruben Amorim deeply concerned about the severity of the situation.

Martinez collapsed in pain following a tangle with Ismaila Sarr, his knee appearing to buckle unnaturally under his own weight. The match saw a significant delay as medical staff assessed the defender before he was stretchered off, visibly emotional.

Amorim expressed his concern over Martinez’s condition. “We are going to see in the next days, but I think it is a serious situation. He is not only a great player but also a strong character in the dressing room. He felt it, and when you are a player, you know when something is serious. We are here to support him in this difficult moment, just as he has always supported the team.”

Martinez’s departure appeared to unsettle United, leading to a lackluster finish to the game. Already trailing 1-0 after Jean-Philippe Mateta’s first-half strike, United’s defensive reshuffle in Martinez’s absence contributed to their second goal conceded. Leny Yoro was moved to the left side of United’s back three, which led to miscommunication at the back. This defensive lapse allowed Palace’s Daniel Munoz to exploit space and set up Mateta’s second goal in the 89th minute.

Reflecting on the loss, Amorim admitted, “The result is really bad. The performance was a little better than in recent games. We controlled Crystal Palace’s transitions well, but we conceded two goals that could have been avoided. Losing Lisandro Martinez was tough for the team.”

Manchester United’s defeat sees them slip to 13th place in the Premier League standings, adding pressure on Amorim as he looks to navigate an already challenging season. The extent of Martinez’s injury is expected to be confirmed in the coming days, with United fans anxiously awaiting updates on their star defender’s condition.

