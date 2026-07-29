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Home > Sports News > Litton Das Named Bangladesh ODI Team Captain After Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s Removal

Litton Das Named Bangladesh ODI Team Captain After Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s Removal

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has appointed Litton Das as the new ODI captain, replacing Mehidy Hasan Miraz after the Zimbabwe series defeat. The wicketkeeper-batter will now lead Bangladesh in both ODI and T20I cricket.

Litton Das Named Bangladesh ODI Captain After Mehidy Hasan Miraz's Removal. Photo X
Litton Das Named Bangladesh ODI Captain After Mehidy Hasan Miraz's Removal. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 21:33 IST

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has ushered in a new leadership era by appointing wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das as the captain of the men’s ODI team. The announcement was made on the board’s official X account on Wednesday, confirming that Litton will now lead Bangladesh in both white-ball formats after already serving as the T20I skipper.

The decision marks the end of Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s tenure as ODI captain, despite the all-rounder overseeing several notable successes during his time in charge. The leadership change comes shortly after Bangladesh’s disappointing 2-1 ODI series defeat to Zimbabwe in July, a result that appears to have prompted the BCB to rethink its plans ahead of the team’s upcoming assignments.

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Mehidy was appointed captain in late 2025 and quickly guided Bangladesh through an impressive run in bilateral cricket. Between October 2025 and June 2026, the Tigers secured four consecutive ODI series victories, defeating the West Indies, Pakistan, New Zealand and Australia, with each triumph coming on home soil.

However, Bangladesh’s momentum came to a halt against Zimbabwe, where the team failed to maintain its winning run. The defeat proved costly, with the BCB opting for a change at the top despite Mehidy’s respectable overall record.

During his spell as ODI captain, Mehidy led Bangladesh in 24 matches, recording 10 victories while suffering 13 defeats. Although his tenure included several memorable series wins, inconsistency in overall results and the recent setback against Zimbabwe ultimately influenced the board’s decision.

The responsibility now shifts to Litton Das, one of Bangladesh’s most experienced white-ball cricketers. Having already been entrusted with the T20I captaincy, the wicketkeeper-batter will now oversee the ODI side as well, giving Bangladesh a unified leadership structure across both limited-overs formats.

Litton is no stranger to captaincy duties. He has previously led Bangladesh in seven One-Day Internationals, registering three victories and three defeats, with one match producing no result. Those experiences are expected to help him settle quickly into the role as he prepares for his first assignment as the full-time ODI captain.

The BCB will hope the leadership change injects fresh energy into the squad as Bangladesh aims to build towards future ICC events and strengthen its performances away from home, an area where the team has often struggled in recent years.

For Litton, the appointment represents another significant milestone in his international career. The stylish right-hander now carries the responsibility of leading Bangladesh in both ODI and T20I cricket, with expectations high that he can translate his leadership experience into consistent results and guide the Tigers into a new chapter. 

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Litton Das Named Bangladesh ODI Team Captain After Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s Removal
Tags: Bangladesh Cricket Boardbangladesh cricket teambangladesh odi captainBCBLitton DasMehidy Hasan Miraz

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Litton Das Named Bangladesh ODI Team Captain After Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s Removal

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Litton Das Named Bangladesh ODI Team Captain After Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s Removal
Litton Das Named Bangladesh ODI Team Captain After Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s Removal
Litton Das Named Bangladesh ODI Team Captain After Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s Removal
Litton Das Named Bangladesh ODI Team Captain After Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s Removal

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