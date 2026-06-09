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Home > Sports News > Litton Das on Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott: ‘We Wanted to Play Cricket in India’, Claims He Saw ‘Guards With Guns’ in Pakistan

Litton Das on Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott: ‘We Wanted to Play Cricket in India’, Claims He Saw ‘Guards With Guns’ in Pakistan

Bangladesh captain Litton Das has questioned the Bangladesh Cricket Board's decision to boycott the T20 World Cup 2026 in India, insisting that the players wanted to play cricket rather than stay away from the tournament. He also challenged the security concerns surrounding India by drawing comparisons with Bangladesh's tours of Pakistan.

Litton Das criticised the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Image Credit: X/@YearOfTheKraken
Litton Das criticised the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Image Credit: X/@YearOfTheKraken

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-06-09 13:37 IST

Litton Das vs BCB: Bangladesh ODI and T20I captain Litton Das has reopened the debate on his country’s withdrawal from the T20 World Cup in India, a move that was initially defended on security grounds. The new statement by the top-order batsman questions the earlier narrative that BCB and players had reached a consensus on the decision. The wicketkeeper batter talked about the difficulty of playing in Pakistan and compared the situation with India. Considering that the International Cricket Council (ICC) stated that they did not find any credible security threat in the tournament venue, these words have revived one of the many controversial decisions in the administration of Bangladesh cricket.

Litton Das criticises the Bangladesh Cricket Board



When he spoke with the Bangladesh media Prothom Alo, Litton Das wondered about the logic of the withdrawal and even compared it with the experiences of Bangladesh during the tours of other countries.

Das, while speaking in Bengali, said, “We wanted to play cricket, not to fight. They (the board) asked us to withdraw from the T20 World Cup 2026 due to security concerns in India, but we have already played in Pakistan, a country where people carry guns.”

Asif Nazrul, a former interim sports advisor, was the one who informed that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the players mutually agreed not to participate in the event. But Litton has denied that story, saying that the players’ side of the story might not have been well brought out in the final decision and that the decision was not as unanimous as claimed.

T20 World Cup: Why did Bangladesh boycott the ICC event?

Initially, Bangladesh was scheduled to participate in the T20 World Cup, which was to be co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India. Though, the worsening political relations between these two countries during that period forced the BCB to refrain from holding matches in India, mentioning security issues as the biggest reason. The board is said to have proposed a hybrid solution in their reaction, so they asked for all of Bangladesh’s matches to be shifted from India to Sri Lanka. As a compromise, they thought it would still be possible for Bangladesh to participate in the competition.

Yet the ICC refused the request for relocating the matches during their inspections as they found no concrete or reasonable danger in Bangladesh’s playing in India. Allegedly, the ICC gave a final warning that Bangladesh must either accept playing under the current situation or stand aside in case the dispute between the governing body and BCB remains unresolved. Ultimately, Bangladesh opted out of the tournament while Scotland was picked as a substitute ensuring that the event would proceed without disrupting the overall schedule or format.

Also Read: Michael Clarke Meets Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini, Reveals Plans to Launch Cricket Academy in Haryana | WATCH Video

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Litton Das on Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott: ‘We Wanted to Play Cricket in India’, Claims He Saw ‘Guards With Guns’ in Pakistan
Tags: Bangladesh boycottBangladesh Cricket Boardbangladesh-cricketBCBiccindiaIndia security concernsLitton Daspakistant20 world cup 2026

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Litton Das on Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott: ‘We Wanted to Play Cricket in India’, Claims He Saw ‘Guards With Guns’ in Pakistan
Litton Das on Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott: ‘We Wanted to Play Cricket in India’, Claims He Saw ‘Guards With Guns’ in Pakistan
Litton Das on Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott: ‘We Wanted to Play Cricket in India’, Claims He Saw ‘Guards With Guns’ in Pakistan
Litton Das on Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott: ‘We Wanted to Play Cricket in India’, Claims He Saw ‘Guards With Guns’ in Pakistan

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