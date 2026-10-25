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Home > Sports News > LIV vs BHA, Premier League: Check Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

LIV vs BHA, Premier League: Check Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

LIV vs BHA, Premier League: Liverpool will welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Anfield for a Premier League encounter on Sunday (Oct 25), with the Reds looking to strengthen their position in the title race. Andoni Iraola's side are fifth in the standings with 12 points, while Brighton have made an impressive start to the campaign and occupy third place with 16 points. Here is everything you need to know about the fixture, including the kickoff time, venue, probable playing XIs and live telecast and streaming details in India.

LIV vs BHA, Premier League: Check Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
LIV vs BHA, Premier League: Check Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion All You Need To Know - Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-10-25 16:30 IST

LIV vs BHA, Premier League: Liverpool will welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Anfield for a Premier League encounter on Sunday (Oct 25), with the Reds looking to strengthen their position in the title race. Andoni Iraola’s side are fifth in the standings with 12 points, while Brighton have made an impressive start to the campaign and occupy third place with 16 points. Here is everything you need to know about the fixture, including the kickoff time, venue, probable playing XIs and live telecast and streaming details in India.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League Match Details

  • Match: Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League
  • Date: Sunday, Oct 25, 2026
  • Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, England
  • Kick-off Time: 7:30 PM IST

Where to Watch Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Live on TV in India?

Football fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League match live on the Star Sports Network.

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How to Watch Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Live Streaming in India?

The Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League fixture will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Team News

Liverpool are aiming to secure their first Premier League home victory under manager Andoni Iraola after recording two draws and one defeat at Anfield in the league. The Reds, however, showed their attacking resilience in midweek by overturning a 2-0 deficit to defeat Villarreal 4-3 in the Champions League. Iraola’s team will be keen to carry that momentum into Sunday’s match as they attempt to close the gap on the teams above them.

Brighton have enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign, winning eight of their 12 matches across all competitions and suffering just one defeat. Fabian Hurzeler’s side have won their last four Premier League fixtures, scoring 15 goals and keeping four clean sheets during that run. Victories against Arsenal and Crystal Palace have further highlighted their form, while wins over Manchester United and Aston Villa have added to their impressive results this season.

Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion Probable Playing XIs

Liverpool Probable XI: Alisson, Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Nyoni, Mac Allister, Barcola, Wirtz, Ngumoha, Isak.

Brighton & Hove Albion Probable XI: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Dunk, Vuskovic, Boscagli, Gross, Andres, Gomez, Ayari, De Cuyper, Kostoulas.

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LIV vs BHA, Premier League: Check Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
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LIV vs BHA, Premier League: Check Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

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LIV vs BHA, Premier League: Check Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
LIV vs BHA, Premier League: Check Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
LIV vs BHA, Premier League: Check Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
LIV vs BHA, Premier League: Check Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India
LIV vs BHA, Premier League: Check Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

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