LIV vs MCI, Premier League: Check Liverpool vs Manchester City All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV

LIV vs MCI, Premier League: Liverpool will host Manchester City in a high-profile Premier League encounter at Anfield on Sunday (Oct 11). Manchester City, managed by Enzo Maresca, have won all five of their opening league matches in the 2026-27 season, making them the only side with a perfect record so far. Here is everything you need to know about the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match, including kick-off time, venue, probable playing XIs and live telecast details.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League Match Details

Match: Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League

Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League Date: Sunday (Oct 11), 2026

Sunday (Oct 11), 2026 Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, England

Anfield, Liverpool, England Kick-off Time: 9:00 PM IST

Where to Watch Liverpool vs Manchester City Live on TV?

The Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. Viewers can tune in to the network to follow the action from Anfield.

How to Watch Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Manchester City Premier League clash live on the JioHotstar app and website. The match can be streamed on compatible mobile phones, laptops and other supported devices.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Team News

Liverpool head into the fixture unbeaten in the Premier League, having registered two wins and three draws in their opening five matches. Their 1-0 win over Bournemouth helped them move up to sixth in the standings. Manchester City, meanwhile, will aim to maintain their winning momentum after collecting 15 points from five games. The visitors will also look to keep their attention on the pitch amid the ongoing appeal concerning the independent commission’s findings. Both teams will be eager to secure a significant result in this weekend’s headline fixture.

Liverpool vs Manchester City Probable Playing XIs

Liverpool Probable XI: Alisson, Araujo, Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Rio Ngumoha, Florian Wirtz, Munoz, Bradley Barcola.

Manchester City Probable XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Matheus Nunes, Marc Guehi, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Fernandez, Anderson, Ndiaye, Rayan Cherki, Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland.