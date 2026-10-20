LIV vs VIL, UEFA Champions League: Check Liverpool vs Villarreal All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

LIV vs VIL, UEFA Champions League: Liverpool will host Villarreal in a UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league phase encounter at Anfield on Tuesday (Oct 20). The Reds will aim to extend their perfect start to the European campaign after collecting six points from their opening two matches. Villarreal, meanwhile, will look to build on their victory over Napoli and challenge Liverpool on their home turf. Here are all the details, including match timing, venue, live telecast in India and probable playing XIs.

Liverpool vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League Match Details

Match: Liverpool vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2026-27

Liverpool vs Villarreal, UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Date: Tuesday (Oct 20), 2026

Tuesday (Oct 20), 2026 Venue: Anfield, Liverpool, England

Anfield, Liverpool, England Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (Wednesday, Oct 21)

Where to Watch Liverpool vs Villarreal Live on TV in India?

Football fans in India can watch the Liverpool vs Villarreal UEFA Champions League match live on the Sony Sports Network. The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday (Oct 21), corresponding to Tuesday evening in England.

How to Watch Liverpool vs Villarreal Live Streaming in India?

The Liverpool vs Villarreal Champions League encounter will be available for live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website in India. Supporters can follow the action from Anfield as both clubs compete for valuable points in the league phase.

Liverpool vs Villarreal Team News

Liverpool head into the fixture looking to maintain their strong European form after defeating LASK Linz 6-3 on October 14. Despite suffering a 3-0 Premier League defeat against Manchester City shortly before that match, the Reds responded with an emphatic attacking display. They subsequently secured a 2-1 victory over Brentford in the Premier League, strengthening their position in the domestic standings.

Villarreal arrive in England after a goalless draw against Elche in La Liga, a result that left them 12th in the league table with nine points from nine matches. However, they have shown their potential in Europe, beating Napoli 3-1 in their second Champions League fixture. Head coach Inigo Perez will hope to guide his side to another positive result against Liverpool, although Villarreal have lost their last three meetings with the Merseyside club.

Liverpool vs Villarreal Probable Playing XIs

Liverpool Probable XI: Alisson Becker, Joe Gomez, Jeremy Jacquet, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Bradley Barcola, Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak.

Villarreal Probable XI: Junior, Santiago Mourino, Navarro, Renato Veiga, Romero, Saliba, Santi Comesana, Pape Gueye, Alberto Moleiro, Gerard Moreno, Georges Mikautadze.

Liverpool vs Villarreal Match Prediction

Liverpool appear well placed to secure another Champions League victory, given their attacking form, home advantage and perfect start to the league phase. Villarreal have demonstrated that they can compete against strong European opposition, but their recent struggles in La Liga could make this a difficult assignment. Liverpool are favourites to win, although Villarreal’s attacking potential means the hosts cannot afford to be complacent.