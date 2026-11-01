‘Live And Let Live’: Arshdeep Singh Backs Samreen Kaur After She Hits Back At Online Trolls

Samreen Kaur On Online Trolling: Samreen Kaur has spoken out against the online abuse directed at her and her relationship with India fast bowler Arshdeep Singh. In a strongly worded Instagram story, she addressed the criticism surrounding her personal life, revealing that she and her team would block users posting hateful comments. Arshdeep also shared her message, expressing his support and pride in her.

The couple’s relationship has attracted considerable attention on social media, with Samreen facing criticism over her public posts and appearances alongside the Indian cricketer. Responding to the negativity, she made it clear that she would continue sharing moments from her life without feeling obliged to justify her choices to strangers.

Samreen Kaur Breaks Silence, Sends Strong Message

In her Instagram story, Samreen highlighted what she described as contradictory expectations from social media users. She pointed out that women often face criticism regardless of whether they choose to keep their relationships private or openly express their affection.

“The more I see the world, the more I realise how hypocritical people on social media can be,” she wrote.

Samreen also spoke about her professional journey and financial independence, revealing that she had been working since the age of 17 and had built a life on her own terms. She said she was grateful for the opportunities she had received and for finding someone with whom she shared a meaningful relationship.

Making her position clear, Samreen added that she would continue posting about herself and Arshdeep because it was her personal choice.

“I’m happy, I’m in love, and I’m living my life. That’s all that matters. Please let us be,” she wrote.

She also expressed disappointment over the negativity coming from women towards other women and said her team would block accounts using her profile to spread personal frustrations.

Arshdeep Singh Shares Samreen’s Post, Sends Message To Trolls

Arshdeep subsequently shared Samreen’s Instagram story with his followers, publicly standing by her amid the online criticism. The left-arm pacer praised her strength and asked social media users to respect their personal choices.

“I’m proud of you baby. You are so strong,” Arshdeep wrote.

He also urged people to focus on spreading positivity rather than passing unnecessary comments about how others should live their lives.

“To all the people too concerned with what we should and shouldn’t do, please take a break. Live and let live. Make this world and the internet a better place. Spread love and let love find you. Be warm and kind,” he added.

The Indian cricketer also expressed gratitude for having Samreen in his life, describing her as someone who brings understanding, affection and warmth into their relationship.

Samreen Kaur, Arshdeep Singh Ask Fans To Spread Love

Both messages carried a common appeal: respect personal boundaries and avoid turning social media into a platform for abuse. While Samreen thanked those who had continued to support the couple, Arshdeep acknowledged the kindness shown by their well-wishers.

The episode has once again brought attention to the scrutiny faced by cricketers and their partners in the digital space. For Samreen and Arshdeep, however, their response was clear: they intend to share their lives on their own terms and expect others to respect that choice.