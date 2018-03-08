In the second encounter of Nidahas trophy, India is playing with Bangaladeshi tigers at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. After winning the toss Rohit Sharma elected to bowl first. as per the latest updates, India has tightened the grip, as half of the Bangladeshi team is back to the pavilion.

In the second encounter of Nidahas trophy, India will take on Bangaladeshi tigers at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Looking forward to bounce back Rohit Sharma and men will face Mahmudullah and company after facing a humiliating defeat against Sri Lanka by 5 wickets. As compare to the inexperienced Indian side, Bangladesh has an upper hand as they are full of star players namely Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim and Captain Mahmudllah himself.

Today after the toss Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said, “I would have bowled first. Anyway, we have to bat first, put up a good show and put up a good score on the board. We played a practice game and batters got some runs and bowlers had a good time too. We need to executive skills and try to be calm. We are going with five bowlers and six batters.”

Opponent captain Mahumudullah stated that “We are going to field first. Nothing in particular (on chasing). The wicket got better and better the other day. So why not use it to our advantage. Because we are playing on a different track, just want to make use of that. I believe in backing the players in the first place. There will be times like these, that teach us as a group. So, it’s important to back the players and give them other opportunities. Hopefully, they’ll come out good.”

LIVE UPDATES:

8:05 PM- 13.01 over- Liton Das hits FOUR to W. Sundar

End of over 13, Bangladesh 85\4

8:02 PM-12.06 over – a powerful punch by Sabbir Rahman adds 4 more runs

Shabbir and Das are standing at the crease for Bangladesh as the team has lost thier top 4 batsmen under 75 runs.

End of over 12, Bangladesh 75\4

7:56 PM – Well controlled line and length from W. Sundar, only 3 singles from the over

End of over 11, Bangladesh 72\4

7:53 PM – 10.05 over – Vijay Shankar to Mahmudullah, out Caught by SN Thakur!!

7:50 PM- 10.03 over – no runs from free hit

7:49 PM- 10.02 over- ohhh…its a no ball…means its a free hit

End of over 10, Bangladesh 69\3

A good over bowled by Chahal only 3 singles to the Bangladeshi tigers

End of over 9, Bangladesh 66\3

07: 42 PM – A red signal from third umpire, Mushfiqur Rahim departs

07: 40 PM- big appeal from the Indian side, India goes upstairs for review

07:39 PM – 8.04 over Vijay Shankar to Rahim, SIX, pulled away!

07:37 PM-8.01 over -beautiful shot by Liton, 4 more runs added to the total

End of over 8, Bangladesh 55\2

07:35 PM-good running between the wickets Liton and rahim adds 4 back to back singles

Bangladesh completes their Half Century

End of over 7, Bangladesh 51\2

07: 31 PM – over 6. 4- catch droped 1 run added to the total

New Bowler Vijay Shankar come into the attack

End of over 6, Bangladesh 45\2

7: 27 PM: 5.05 over: another powerfull hit 4 runs add

7:27 PM: 5.04 over Chahal to Rahim, FOUR

Yazuvendra Chahal comes to the attack

End of over 5, Bangladesh 35\2

7: 24 PM: 4.06 overs- Thakur gets his man, Tamim c Unadkat b SN Thakur 15(16) [4s-2]

7:22 PM four more runs from the bat of Tamim Iqbal

7:22 PM – Good Shot…4 runs

7: 20 PM- big shout!! appeal for LBW…umpire raise his finger but decision reversed by Third Umpire

7:20 PM – change in bowling, pacer Shardul Thakur replaces Unadkat

7: 18 PM – End of over 4, Bangladesh 27\1

7:18 PM – 3.6 over – Four more runs added to the total from the bat of Liton Das

7: 13 PM: End of over 3, Bangladesh 22\1

Liton Das, right handed bat, comes to the crease

7: 11 PM: Over 2.4- wicket for India, Soumya Sarkar c Chahal b Unadkat 14(12) [4s-1 6s-1]

7:10 PM: Unadkat to Soumya Sarkar, SIX,

07:08 PM: End of over 2, Bangladesh 10\0

7.07 PM: Tamim Iqbal hits 4 to Washington Sundar

End of over 1, Bangladesh 6\0

7:04 PM – over 0.06 –Unadkat to Saumya Sarkar-chance for a catch but ball lands between 3 men

7:01 PM— 0.01 over –Jaydev Unadkat starts the bowling attack with Dot ball

In the last match, Kusal Perera was the man who did the job for Sri Lanka and blow away Indian Bowling. Looking towards Indian-Bangladesh match, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina have to stick on the wicket to get it done for their side. Similarly, Yuzvendra Chahal who will be leading the bowling attack has to take the responsibility on his own shoulders. The team will be expecting more from pacer Shadul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat also.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik(w), Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Lokesh Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah(c), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam, Liton Das, Abu Jayed, Nurul Hasan, Ariful Haque, Abu Hider Rony

