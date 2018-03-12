India vs Sri Lanka score updates, Nidahas Trophy: Team India after losing their opening game against the hosts would aim to bounce back strongly at the R Premadasa Stadium to have an edge over Bangladesh in their next encounter. Rohit Sharma's experienced team downed Bangladesh in spectacular fashion to put things on a level in the series. India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka all have two points each after playing two games.

Rohit Sharma led young team India learnt from their mistakes in the first defeat of their Nidahas Trophy campaign against Sri Lanka and came back stronger in their second game to beat Bangladesh by six wickets. With Bangladesh claiming their first victory in their last encounter against Sri Lanka, the series has been left open for anyone to win. All the three teams will ensure they put up their best show on the pitch against each other. For the young Indian team, it will be a tough task to tackle the wounded Lankan lions, but a win and a loss in their respective last ties separate the two teams.

For India, apart from a misfiring top order, the bowling department will be a major concern with the likes of Jaydev Unadkat not performing on top of their game. Captain Rohit Sharma has failed to deliver in two successive games but boasts a superb record against the hosts. India have a heavy batting deployment waiting for their chance and Rishab Pant’s continuous failures suggest that KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Axar Patel should be tried on but the situation is tricky and the tournament lies hanging in a balance. Shikhar Dhawan meanwhile has been the bright spot in an otherwise ordinary Indian batting. The Southpaw has enjoyed his Sri Lanka outing but India would expect the same kind of work from other batsmen. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from India vs Sri Lanka, the fourth game of the Nidahas Trophy 2018 in R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

LIVE UPDATES FROM INDIA VS SRI LANKA 4TH MATCH, NIDAHAS TROPHY IN COLOMBO:

Out! Perera c Chahal b SN Thakur 15(6) Tharanga b Vijay Shankar 22(24) SL – 113/4 (12 overs) Mendis – 50

Two wickets in two overs for Shardul Thakur, but Mendis is still on the pitch and looks unaffected by the fall of wickets on the other end. Shardul conceded just five runs off the over and got India a much-needed breakthrough. Yuzvendra Chahal took a brilliant catch to send Perera back. Vijay Shankar earlier cleaned up the stumps of an unsettled Tharanga who was struggling right from the first ball he faced. India are certainly getting back in the contest with good work from the medium pacers.

Sri Lanka – 94/2 (10 overs), Tharanga – 20, Mendis – 48

Kusal Mendis is in no mood to spare anyone as he continues thrashing the Indian bowlers all around the park. After losing two wickets it appeared as if the Lankans had lost the plot but they have made a remarkable comeback in the game with Mendis donning the job. He has got his team back by getting the run rate up. Mendis is just two runs behind his half-century.

Sri Lanka – 53/2 (6 overs), Tharanga – 3, Mendis – 28

Two good overs for Sri Lanka. Yuzvendra Chahal gave away 10 runs off his over with a boundary and no ball. Washington Sundar conceded 7. He was hit for a boundary on the first ball but bounced back to give away just three runs of the five ball remaining. Mendis is getting into the groove after having spent a decent amount of time on the pitch. It has been an even contest so far.

Out! Kusal Perera b Washington Sundar 3(4) Sri Lanka – 36/2 (4 overs), Tharanga – 1, Mendis – 14

What an over from Washington Sundar, just three runs off it with a wicket. He absolutely floored Kusal Perera and the stumps were rattled. The first wicket for him and Lanka’s run rate has been brought down significantly. Perera went for a sweep and was taken by surprise. Upul Tharanga is the new man in for Sri Lanka.

Out! Gunathilaka c Raina b SN Thakur 17(8) Sri Lanka – 34/1 (3 overs), K Perera – 3, Mendis – 13

Shardul Thakur strikes on his very first ball of the match to send back Sri Lanka’s stand-in captain Gunathilaka. Suresh Raina has to be credited for that wicket as he pulled off a blinder towards his left. Sensational catch from the southpaw who has been magnificent on the field for team India. India can make a comeback in the match with this over. 10 runs conceded by Shardul, while Sundar gave 8 in the second over.

Sri Lanka – 15/0 (1 over), Gunathilaka – 8, Kusal Mendis – 7

Brilliant start for Sri Lanka and an equally shambolic one for India. Jaydev Unadkat gives away 15 runs of his first over, conceding five runs on the first ball and a six on the second. It was a good first delivery from Undakat to Gunathilka but KL Rahul’s throw got deflected from Mendis’ bat and raced away to the fences. The second ball was put into the crowds by Mendis with the over ending at 15 for none.

8:30 PM IST: Thisara Perera: It looks like a good batting track. We would like to put runs on the board. Our batters are doing well, our bowlers couldn’t execute plans in the last game. We have learnt our mistakes. Normally, we are a good bowling line-up, hopefully, we can do some change. One change for us, Suranga Lakmal is in for Dinesh Chandimal.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera(w), Upul Tharanga, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera(c), Jeevan Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal

Rohit Sharma: We are going to field first. There has been some rain around and we wanted to have a score in front of us. We have seen in this tournament that the wicket seems to get better. It was a high-scoring game (Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh) and that proves wicket will get better. We have done that well. One change for us. KL Rahul comes in place of Rishabh Pant.

8:25 PM IST: India have won the toss and captain Rohit Sharma has decided to bowl first. On a slightly wet pitch, it can be a safe bet on India’s part. KL Rahul has been picked ahead of wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant.

8:15 PM IST: It has been confirmed, it will be a 19-overs game with four bowlers getting a maximum of four overs and others can bowl maximum three overs. The toss will happen in a few minutes from now.

8:00 PM IST: The latest from the Premadasa Stadium is that the match will take place but with reduced overs. It is expected to be a 19 overs game. Stay tuned for latest updates.

7:30 PM IST: It first appeared as if the match will square off on time with the drizzle lighting down but the rain is back and this time its heavier than before. “The drizzle has got slightly heavy. And the covers are coming back on. Toss and start of play delayed. Stay tuned for further updates.” tweets BCCI.

7:00 PM IST: The match has been delayed due to rain. The groundsmen have done a tremendous job to keep it as dry as possible but the toss has been affected and the encounter is expected to start 15 minutes from the scheduled time.

Teams:

India (From): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Lokesh Rahul, Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka (From): Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera(w), Dasun Shanaka, Upul Tharanga, Thisara Perera(c), Jeevan Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep, Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Amila Aponso

