Mohamed Salah was easily the best player on the pitch as Harry Kane robbed Liverpool off a deserving result to share points from the Anfield. Salah scored twice and slotted two incredible goals to grab the man of the match award.

Liverpool and Tottenham shared points at the Anfield and the encounter had everything that makes a phenomenal football match. The two teams dominated one half each, Harry Kane scored his 100th Premier League goal for the Spurs, Mohamed Salah became the fastest to 20 goals for Liverpool, two sensational goals were scored and the referees took the spotlight. But the man who left everyone stunned with his fantastic performance was the Egyptian magician Salah who scored twice but failed to clinch all three points for his side. Giving his assessment of Liverpool’s summer recruit from Roma, Jammie Carragher compared his goal-scoring style to Lionel Messi, adjudging that the way Salah scored his second was a replica of Messi’s breathtaking skills.

It was the Egypt international who opened the scoring for Liverpool in the third minute by capitalising on an errant touch from Eric Dier. He grabbed the ball showed remarkable pace and slid it past Hugo Lloris to take his Premier League goalscoring tally to 20. He took only 25 games to triumph the feat which is fewer than any other Anfield player. He surpassed the likes of Fernando Torres and Daniel Sturridge to hold the honour of being the fastest Liverpool player to score 20 in the English top flight. However, it was not the first but the second one from the Egyptian sensation which grabbed the eyelids.

The second goal from Salah was incredible to watch as he toyed around with at least four defenders before beating Lloris once again to once again put Liverpool in front. A sight to behold for football fans, many called the wonderful goal, the kind which only Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has aced previously. Former Liverpool defender and football pundit Carragher was also left impressed as he hailed the incredibly talented winger who has been in a fine form in his debut season for Liverpool. “The only man who can score that (second) goal is Lionel Messi,” he said. “If you think of Messi and the types of goals he scores, that’s what he does in tight areas, dinking the keeper,” he added.

Adjudging him as a top contender for the player of the year award Carragher said, “I’ve run out of things to say. The unfortunate thing for him is that (Manchester) City are having such a good season with Kevin De Bruyne, otherwise, he’d absolutely be walking Player of the Year.”

“We’re seeing something extraordinary 40 miles up the East Lancs Road, otherwise he’d win it. I said a few weeks ago that I think he’s one of the best signings by the club in terms of the impact he’s made.

“He’s got 21 goals now and you’ve got to remember he’s not even a centre-forward. He’s a winger, really, who cuts in. He’s taken a couple of penalties as well, but he hasn’t taken all of Liverpool’s penalties.”

“For the second goal he scored, there’s only Messi in world football who can score that, and to say that about any player, sometimes you have to be careful it doesn’t get thrown back at you but what else can you say when he produces a goal like that?,” he went on.

Salah is just incredible. That second goal is surely a goal of the season contender. And in the circumstances, just magical. Unbelievable player. pic.twitter.com/SMnkUyhEkk — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) February 4, 2018

With 21 Premier League goals to his name this season, Mohamed Salah is the only second player after Spanish ace Fernando Torres to have achieved the feat. Another player who may not have got equal accolades for a superb goal from the night was Victor Wanyama who scored an 80th-minute scorcher to turn things around for Spurs and ignite some spark in the drained out Spurs attack before Harry Kane slotted in an injury-time penalty to ensure the match tied.

What a strike. Goal of the season easily. pic.twitter.com/jou1941krM — Mootaz Chehade (@MHChehade) February 4, 2018

The result leaves Liverpool a point clear of Chelsea at the fifth spot with 51 points from 26 games. Tottenham meanwhile sit at the 5th spot with 49 points from 26 games and Harry Kane leading the Premier League goalscoring charts.