The premier league is getting more and more exciting with kind of performances in the yesterday’s match day. Liverpool is giving a strong fight to the title contenders Manchester City with a win over Burnley. Liverpool won 3-1 over Burnley yesterday, which was an exciting match to see on Turf Moor stadium. Liverpool started the match slow in the first half as Burnley were the more aggressive side. Burnley collected more corners and set pieces in the first half. The first half of the performance was not too good for Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp sent Mohommad Salah and Roberto Firmino in the second half to change the match. Roberto Firmino came on as a substitute and scored the goal in his first touch and the assist came by Virgil Van Dijk.
On the other side, Tottenham won against a weak Southampton side 3-1. Tottenham is also progressing well in the table with back to back wins. The big match Manchester United and Arsenal drew 2-2 with Mourinho anger with the referees of the match. Manchester United started the match slow and Arsenal scored first with Mustafi taking the lead for Arsenal within 26 minutes. Anthony Martial equalised after 4 mins and unfortunately, Marco Rojo scored an own goal. Wherein Wolves came out as the better side against a strong Chelsea team beating them 2-1. The scoreboard was quite unpredictable as the big sides lost their matches and Liverpool and Tottenham came out as winners. This matchday was a scoring spree for every team as each team scored on the matchday.
