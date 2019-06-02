Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0: With an early goal from Mohamed Salah and a late one from Divock Origi, Liverpool defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on Saturday in Madrid and bagged the Champions League title. The Reds, who had faced a humiliating defeat last year against Real Madrid, healed the pain with 2 stunning goals in the finals. Egyptian striker gave a flying start to his side with an early goal in the 2nd minute of the game on a penalty shot.

Following a penalty spot after a handball from Moussa Sissoko, Salah converted the penalty to first lead by hitting the top right corner of the goal post with his left leg. Throughout the game, it looked like Tottenham is nowhere in the match and its players have surrendered against the Reds strikers. Mauricio Pochettino’s men had chances to equalise the score in the second half but they failed to score.

In the latter half of the match, 87th minute, substitute Divock Origi fired the second goal for his side and pushed the lead to 2-0. With the second goal, Origi sealed the victory for the English team and clinched the crown for sixth time European champions.

