Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Liverpool Block Real Madrid’s Move For Trent Alexander-Arnold Before Contract Expiry: Report

Liverpool Block Real Madrid’s Move For Trent Alexander-Arnold Before Contract Expiry: Report

However, Liverpool have firmly declined the request, insisting that Alexander-Arnold remains a Liverpool player until his contract officially ends.

Liverpool Block Real Madrid’s Move For Trent Alexander-Arnold Before Contract Expiry: Report

In a significant development ahead of the summer transfer window, Liverpool have reportedly rejected a request from Real Madrid to release Trent Alexander-Arnold early, despite his expected move to Spain.


In a significant development ahead of the summer transfer window, Liverpool have reportedly rejected a request from Real Madrid to release Trent Alexander-Arnold early, despite his expected move to Spain.

The England international is set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer once his contract with Liverpool expires on June 30, 2025. However, Los Blancos are seeking to secure his services sooner to include the right-back in their squad for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

According to MARCA, the Spanish giants approached Liverpool with a request to release Alexander-Arnold ahead of his contract expiry without any transfer fee purely as a goodwill gesture. Real Madrid are reportedly unwilling to pay any compensation for the player, aiming to bring him to the Spanish capital early at no additional cost.

However, Liverpool have firmly declined the request, insisting that Alexander-Arnold remains a Liverpool player until his contract officially ends. The Merseyside club has made it clear that any early release would only be considered if a financial offer is made.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The situation underscores the tension between the two clubs, especially given Liverpool’s disappointment at losing one of their top academy graduates. Alexander-Arnold had been expected to renew his contract, and his decision to leave Anfield has reportedly left the club disheartened.

There is some speculation about a possible loophole Alexander-Arnold could technically terminate his contract early, making himself a free agent in time for the Club World Cup. However, such a move is considered complicated and highly unlikely.

With no agreement in sight and Liverpool refusing to budge without compensation, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s early arrival at Real Madrid appears off the table unless the Spanish club make a formal offer.

ALSO READ: Boycott Delhi Capitals Trends Ahead Of IPL 2025 Resumption-Here’s Why Fans Are Angry

Filed under

Liverpool refuse early release Trent Alexander-Arnold Real Madrid transfer

Union Minister for Road T

Nitin Gadkari Represents India At BRICS, Spotlights GatiShakti, Bharatmala & Sagarmala Initiatives
newsx

Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan Becomes Most Popular Male Star With $19M Social Media...
In a sweeping move that c

Online Porn In The US Could Soon Be Illegal If This Bill Passes
newsx

Rain Alert: Thunderstorms And Lightning Expected In 26 Tamil Nadu Districts, Says IMD
In a significant developm

Liverpool Block Real Madrid’s Move For Trent Alexander-Arnold Before Contract Expiry: Report
newsx

MP Minister Apologizes For Offensive Remark On Colonel Sofiya Qureshi After High Court Orders FIR
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Nitin Gadkari Represents India At BRICS, Spotlights GatiShakti, Bharatmala & Sagarmala Initiatives

Nitin Gadkari Represents India At BRICS, Spotlights GatiShakti, Bharatmala & Sagarmala Initiatives

Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan Becomes Most Popular Male Star With $19M Social Media Impact

Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan Becomes Most Popular Male Star With $19M Social Media...

Online Porn In The US Could Soon Be Illegal If This Bill Passes

Online Porn In The US Could Soon Be Illegal If This Bill Passes

Rain Alert: Thunderstorms And Lightning Expected In 26 Tamil Nadu Districts, Says IMD

Rain Alert: Thunderstorms And Lightning Expected In 26 Tamil Nadu Districts, Says IMD

MP Minister Apologizes For Offensive Remark On Colonel Sofiya Qureshi After High Court Orders FIR

MP Minister Apologizes For Offensive Remark On Colonel Sofiya Qureshi After High Court Orders FIR

Entertainment

Will Mission Impossible Have Another Movie? Tom Cruise Cleverly Evades The Question: ‘I Just Want Everyone…’

Will Mission Impossible Have Another Movie? Tom Cruise Cleverly Evades The Question: ‘I Just Want

How Did This Film Not Get Nominated: Scarlett Johansson Rips Apart Oscars For Snubbing Avengers: Endgame From Best Film Category

How Did This Film Not Get Nominated: Scarlett Johansson Rips Apart Oscars For Snubbing Avengers:

When Is Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning Releasing In India? Here’s What To Know About Tom Cruise’s Latest Action-Thriller

When Is Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning Releasing In India? Here’s What To Know About Tom

Who Is Payal Kapadia? Indian Filmmaker Returns To Cannes As Jury Member

Who Is Payal Kapadia? Indian Filmmaker Returns To Cannes As Jury Member

Despite Getting Trolled, Shah Rukh Khan Grabs Rank One On Met Gala 2025 Power Ranking List, Beats Rihanna And Zendaya

Despite Getting Trolled, Shah Rukh Khan Grabs Rank One On Met Gala 2025 Power Ranking

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom