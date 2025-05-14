Liverpool Block Real Madrid’s Move For Trent Alexander-Arnold Before Contract Expiry: Report

However, Liverpool have firmly declined the request, insisting that Alexander-Arnold remains a Liverpool player until his contract officially ends.

In a significant development ahead of the summer transfer window, Liverpool have reportedly rejected a request from Real Madrid to release Trent Alexander-Arnold early, despite his expected move to Spain.

In a significant development ahead of the summer transfer window, Liverpool have reportedly rejected a request from Real Madrid to release Trent Alexander-Arnold early, despite his expected move to Spain.

The England international is set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer once his contract with Liverpool expires on June 30, 2025. However, Los Blancos are seeking to secure his services sooner to include the right-back in their squad for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.

According to MARCA, the Spanish giants approached Liverpool with a request to release Alexander-Arnold ahead of his contract expiry without any transfer fee purely as a goodwill gesture. Real Madrid are reportedly unwilling to pay any compensation for the player, aiming to bring him to the Spanish capital early at no additional cost.

However, Liverpool have firmly declined the request, insisting that Alexander-Arnold remains a Liverpool player until his contract officially ends. The Merseyside club has made it clear that any early release would only be considered if a financial offer is made.

The situation underscores the tension between the two clubs, especially given Liverpool’s disappointment at losing one of their top academy graduates. Alexander-Arnold had been expected to renew his contract, and his decision to leave Anfield has reportedly left the club disheartened.

There is some speculation about a possible loophole Alexander-Arnold could technically terminate his contract early, making himself a free agent in time for the Club World Cup. However, such a move is considered complicated and highly unlikely.

With no agreement in sight and Liverpool refusing to budge without compensation, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s early arrival at Real Madrid appears off the table unless the Spanish club make a formal offer.

