Liverpool FC striker Roberto Firmino has been given a clean chit by Football Association (FA) over Everton defender Mason Holgate racism allegations during the FA Cup’s Merseyside derby in January. Firmino reacted aggressively after Holgate shoved him over the advertising hoardings at Anfield. The apex football governing body in England in their statement said that they consider it is not sufficient to raise a charge against Firmino.

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has dismissed all the allegations of directing racial slurs at Everton defender Mason Holgate during the Merseyside derby in the FA Cup in January. Both Firmino and Holgate were involved in an intense verbal spat on the touchline at Anfield. The Brazilian striker lashed out on the England centre-back when he pushed him over the advertising hoardings. After the heated incident, referee Bobby madly was surrounded by Everton players and Madley who started protesting about Firmiho’s remarks he received during their furious row.

As per reports, Football Association revealed that Holgate filed a complaint of “discriminatory conduct” against Firmino. Based on the incident findings collected by the governing body of England football, the FA in their statement said that they were unable to hold Firminho responsible as the evidence were not sufficient to raise a charge against the Liverpool striker. “Having considered all of the available evidence, we consider it is not sufficient to raise a charge against Firmino,” the statement said.

ALSO READ: Superb David De Gea shines in Manchester United’s goalless draw against Sevilla

After being declared not guilty by the FA, the Liverpool striker issued a statement of his own and said that he did not use any unhealthy words towards Madley which referenced race. Firmino added that he would never reference a person’s skin colour or culture as mean of insult during the heat of the game. “I did not use any language that referenced race. I did not – and would never – reference a person’s skin colour or culture, by means of insult, during a dispute or an argument.” Coming out in their player’s support, Liverpool Football Club asserted that they thoroughly acknowledge FA’s commitment of treating allegations of a discriminatory nature with seriousness.

ALSO READ: FA Cup: Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero punches Wigan fan after shocking defeat

“The club welcomes the FA’s commitment to continue to treat all allegations of a discriminatory nature with extreme seriousness. In challenging circumstances, the FA has reached its determination and, as a club, we accept this. We will continue to offer the full support of the club to Mason, ” the club said in a statement.