Liverpool are enjoying a stunning run in the Champions League this season, having scored the most number of goals as a team and possessing the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in their attacking unit, they look unstoppable. Defender Dejan Lovren believes his side have got all that it takes to win the Champions League and can lift the trophy if they continue playing the way they are currently.

Liverpool thrashed Basel in their Champions League last-16 opener earning an emphatic 5-0 win with the help of goals from the fabulous trio of Sadio mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. Jurgen Klopp’s men have been in splendid touch in Europe this season, they have scored the most number of goals in the competition so far and they have their attacking three delivering regularly. They will be relishing the prospect of hosting Porto in Anfield with an away goals advantage of five and might use the fact to further destruction, glimpses of which were visible in their superb display at the Estádio do Dragão on Wednesday. Their sensational display was enough to convince defender Dejan Lovren that Liverpool are on a course of something big and can lift the Champions Trophy if they continue their ongoing rampage.

When queried about taking things lightly in the second leg against the Portuguese outfit, Klopp was happy but unaffected with his side’s attacking might. He generously mentioned that they will not take things easy as the tie is not yet over and football can bring anything. However, his unbiased praises on his prized front three indicated that Klopp has got his men running. He clearly stated that he always expected good things from Mane, who stole the show with a sublime hat-trick that would have been enough to sink a sorry Basel. Further Klopp also went on to heap praises on Salah, who became the second fastest Liverpool player to score 30 goals across competitions.

The Anfield club will be returning to action at home in the Champions League and with the dazzling display they showcased in Portugal, the team is in high spirits and is looking to break the deadlock of winning the elite European trophy. Centre-back Dejan Lovren is of the belief that Liverpool can win the Champions League if they continue playing the way they are currently. “Why not?” he asked, rhetorically. “Of course we can win it,” when given the prospect of lifting this season’s biggest club football trophy.

“When you are 2-0, 3-0 up you think it is over but it is not and you still have a lot to play,” the Croatian defender said. “We showed quality and character and from everyone it was brilliant. We have so much quality that we can beat everyone if we are on our top-level – simple as that,” he added, insisting that Liverpool are not just solely focused up front but are equally prioritising the defensive duties.

There was not just one positive for Liverpool from the win against Porto, there were many for Klopp who assured his side have finally found a balance between attack and defence and highlighted good work at back in the Champions League. The Premier League giants have seen a similar pattern of giving away good leads in games this season, they have on occasions been beaten or held by opponents who bounced back from 2 or 3 goals down. Not just Klopp, midfielder James Milner, who has the most number of assists in the Champions League this season also singled out the club’s defence for praise.

“You can be brilliant going forward but everyone remembers the great Newcastle team who were brilliant going forward but they never won anything. They say defences win you championships and, if we can be more solid … We have kept clean sheets recently and our game management has been good. We can still attack, attack but we can now put men behind the ball and take the sting out of games. We are improving at that and that is what is pleasing the most.

“We have got to keep improving and keep experiencing these games in Europe, the big nights that matter and learning from the process. We have had a good result and performance but there are going to be times, hopefully in the next few years, when you have got to knuckle down and fight and find a way to win. That is big game experience and being in these competitions. There is ability and talent in that dressing room but it is a young dressing room. But this team can go anywhere,” Milner was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

With the acquisition of Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool strengthened their unit at the back and things have started to change but it will build up steadily for Klopp who is yet to win a trophy with his new side. But his brilliant attacking trio has paid him greatly and to have Mane back in form would be a big boost for the manager who has ideally got only Champions League to chase.

“It was tough on me,” Mané reckoned about the recent dip in his form. “But it is part of football. I never doubted I could help the team and I never stopped working hard in training. I always tried to remain balanced, even when it was not working, because it is my job and I have to do it. As a player sometimes it is not easy for me but I never doubted myself,” he added signalling that he is yet to produce his best for the club.