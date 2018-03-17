The match was rescheduled after Liverpool was drawn with Manchester City to play the first leg of UEFA Champions League quarter-final on April 4. After playing the crucial game with Pep Guardiola’s men, Liverpool will head into a Premier League clash with Everton on April 7. The space of less than three days has left Jurgen Klopp fuming at the fixture congestion.

No manager in Premier League contending for top honours has ever praised the fixture congestion that comes in English football later in the season. Arsene Wenger has time and again ranted against the tiring schedule of matches while Jose Mourinho has been vocal about it in the past as well. Latest to add to the string of angry managers is Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. The German was gnashing his teeth at a press conference on Saturday after Merseyside’s April 8 Premier League match against Everton was moved to April 7 at a rather odd time of 12:30 PM.

“I am already angry because the Premier League will move the derby game to 12:30 PM on Saturday. I only heard it a second ago. It’s not too cool – Wednesday night and then Everton on Saturday morning. Manchester City play [against Manchester United] at 17:30. That extra five hours means the world in terms of recovery – why not have it at 15:00, not after breakfast?,” bemoaned Jurgen Klopp.

The match was rescheduled after Liverpool was drawn with Manchester City to play the first leg of UEFA Champions League quarter-final on April 4. After playing the crucial game with Pep Guardiola’s men, Liverpool will head into another clash with Everton on April 7.

Continuing his rant, Klopp said that other leagues reschedule the entire game for another time to help their teams prepare but Liverpool has to play three days later. “Not too cool, we have to go the hard way. You watch it, write a little bit about it, obviously you’re not interested and have no idea about it, and we have to deliver and I am not happy, because I’m not happy all the time and not smiling all the time,” he added.

