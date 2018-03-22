Mohamed Salah has been in tremendous goalscoring form for Liverpool ever since joining the Anfield club from AS Roma in the 2017 summer transfer window. In his debut season with the club, Salah has already scored 36 goals across competitions so far. However, former Liverpool legends Roy Evans and Steve McMahon have warned the club over losing Salah if they don't win trophies.

Liverpool have managed to formulate a brilliant trio of fabulous players at the heart of their attack with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane destroying defences at will. However, the Anfield club’s long-running trophy drought can see them lose their cream claim club legends who won’t be surprised to see the likes of Salah and Mane leaving Liverpool to satisfy their trophy hunger. Ever since joining Liverpool from Roma in the 2017 summer transfer window, Salah has been in red-hot scoring form for the club and has already overtaken Luis Suarez’s best goal-scoring campaign for the club where he struck 31 across competitions.

The Egyptian forward has so far scored 36 goals for Liverpool across competitions and has been instrumental in guiding them to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. He is also leading the Premier League goalscoring charts with 28 goals to his name in the English top flight. Club legend Roy Evans believes Liverpool will have to win more trophies, if they have to keep their best players at the club as the best players these days fancy their chances of playing for the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain.

“That’s another reason why we have to win trophies – to keep the likes of Salah. We were always a club that bought the best players, we didn’t sell our best players,” Evans told the Liverpool Echo. Adding that, “Of course the game changes. Real Madrid, Barcelona and PSG are the teams now who most players want to go and play for if they get the chance. But it looks like he’s enjoying his football at Liverpool.”

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are playing fearless football across competitions and are showcasing their attacking prowess magnificently to down their opponents, but his major task as per another Liverpool legend Steve McMahon will be to keep players like him intact despite trophyless season yet again. Liverpool last won a major honour in 2011-12, when they won the League Cup. The club has also seen a host of star players depart due to lack of silverware, Luis Suarez, Xabi Alonso and most recently Philippe Coutinho all moved to Spain in search of trophies.

“If you are not successful it’s an excuse for a Salah, a Mane or a Firmino to say actually, I want to win trophies. Sometimes it’s not about being greedy, it’s about trophies. If Liverpool aren’t doing that it gives them a reason to say ‘actually, I want some medals to show the grandkids,” explained McMahon who made 204 appearances for Liverpool in the late 80s before moving to Manchester City in 1991.

Salah hit the post four times in Liverpool’s latest humbling of Watford in the Premier League. The Egyptian opened and wrapped up the scoring for his side as they plundered five past a sorry Watford side who had no answers to Salah’s brilliance. The performance was so good that it earned Salah, comparisons with Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi, however, McMahon believes Salah has to prove a lot before he can be grouped in the same category as Messi.

“Messi has been rewriting the record books for 10, 12 years. Every season he’s breaking his own records. It’s the same with Ronaldo,” McMahon said. “Salah has had one fantastic season which hasn’t finished yet. He had a great season at Roma and since coming to Liverpool we’ve seen more progression. Can he keep that going? I’ve heard people say ‘he’s up there with Messi’. No, not in a million years. He’s magnificent to watch and I love him but he has to perform at that level season after season,” he added. Liverpool will next face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on March 31 hoping to close the gap for the second spot with rivals Manchester United.

